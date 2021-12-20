Certification program leads to academic degree for project manager

Photo By William Farrow | Jesus Ramirez recently completed Program Manager with Huntsville Center’s Fuels...... read more read more Photo By William Farrow | Jesus Ramirez recently completed Program Manager with Huntsville Center’s Fuels Program, recently completed Auburn University’s Competitive Professional Development Training Program in Building Construction. The certification program is a professional development partnership between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Auburn University. By participating in the program, Ramirez earned enough course hours to receive a master’s in construction management. see less | View Image Page

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- A professionally certified workforce is vital to the success of all U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville missions.



Jesus Ramirez recently completed a certification program that not only enhances Ramirez’ ability to contribute to Huntsville Center’s mission, but also added an academic degree to his accomplishments.



Ramirez, Program Manager with Huntsville Center’s Fuels Program, recently completed Auburn University’s Competitive Professional Development Training Program in Building Construction -- a professional development partnership program between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Auburn University.



The target audience for the program is Construction Management Professionals, Contracting Officers, and Contract Specialists involved in construction acquisition and administration of construction contracts.



“The program is designed to give us a better understanding of the construction industry as well as construction processes and issues,” Ramirez said.



The training Ramirez received provided him with the tools needed to analyze large, complex construction changes and consisted of graduate-level college courses in Construction Cost Estimating, Scheduling and Project Management, Contracting Business, and Business and Construction Law, enough course hours to earn Ramirez a master’s in construction management.



Ramirez said while the program supports mission-related competencies and USACE strategic goals by concentrating on subjects related to construction management and business, it also increases its participants’ proficiency in their current duties.



“The program prepares us for leadership positions within the USACE Directorate of Contracting and the Construction Community of Practice,” he said.



Dennis Bacon, Fuels Program branch chief, said Ramirez certification not only enhances Ramirez’ value to the Fuels team, but provides a greater competency as a leader.



“Jesus is improving his professional knowledge and education which enables him to better support the Fuels Program and the Huntsville Center to provide specialized support to DoD in order to sustain a worldwide robust fueling capability in support of the Army, Navy and Air Force service components,” Bacon said.