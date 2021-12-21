Out of the doghouse and onto the couch

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2021

    Story by Senior Airman Michael Bowman 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas --
    Dogs are known for their kind hearts, fluffy fur and lovable demeanors, but military working dogs are so much more, and for 17th Security Forces Squadron MWD Joy, she is not just a good dog, she is one of the best.

    Joy is a Belgian Malinois who has been working as a loyal member of our security forces for eight years. Her duties as an MWD included patrols, anti-terrorism measures and narcotic detection.

    Now the time has come for Joy to take off the vest and enjoy her retirement. Members from the 17th SFS and 17th Training Wing leadership celebrated Joy’s service as she transitions into retirement. Col. Matthew Reilman, 17th TRW commander, has adopted Joy and is giving her a happy home to live out the rest of her days as the newest member of his family.

