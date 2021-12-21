GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas --

Dogs are known for their kind hearts, fluffy fur and lovable demeanors, but military working dogs are so much more, and for 17th Security Forces Squadron MWD Joy, she is not just a good dog, she is one of the best.



Joy is a Belgian Malinois who has been working as a loyal member of our security forces for eight years. Her duties as an MWD included patrols, anti-terrorism measures and narcotic detection.



Now the time has come for Joy to take off the vest and enjoy her retirement. Members from the 17th SFS and 17th Training Wing leadership celebrated Joy’s service as she transitions into retirement. Col. Matthew Reilman, 17th TRW commander, has adopted Joy and is giving her a happy home to live out the rest of her days as the newest member of his family.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.21.2021 Date Posted: 12.21.2021 09:35 Story ID: 411651 Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Out of the doghouse and onto the couch, by SrA Michael Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.