Bethesda Hospital Corpsman Receives honors at USO-Metro Award Dinner

Photo By BUMED PAO | HM2 Amos Bogs is coined by Rear Adm. Bruce L. Gillingham, Surgeon General and Chief,...... read more read more Photo By BUMED PAO | HM2 Amos Bogs is coined by Rear Adm. Bruce L. Gillingham, Surgeon General and Chief, Bureau of Medicine and Surgery and Master Chief Michael Roberts, Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED) Force Master Chief and Director of the Hospital Corps for receiving the Navy Special Salute Award at the USO- Metro Awards Dinner. Bogs was unable to attend as he was deployed to Missoula, Montana when the ceremony occurred. So, the SG and FORCM came to him to congratulate and give him a command coin. (Photo by CAPT John Gay, BUMED) see less | View Image Page

A Navy Corpsman received the Navy Special Salute Award at the USO- Metro Awards Dinner held at the MGM National Harbor Hotel in Forest Heights, Maryland December 7th.



Hospital Corpsman Second Class Amos L. Bogs received the honor for providing COVID-19 medical care during a deployment to Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center. The event, which is in its 39th year, was different this year as it was a special salute to military medical heroes. A member from each service received the award.



Bogs is a Respiratory Therapist stationed at Naval Medical Readiness and Training Command Bethesda. In August Bogs deployed to Ochsner Lafayette in Lafayette, Louisiana from August to October of this year as part of a 23-person Medical Response Team (MRT) providing COVID-19 medical care as part of the Department of Defense Support to Civil Authorities, known as DSCA. The team was one of seven MRT deployments in 2021 that augmented overwhelmed Medical Staff across the country.



While there, Bogs worked with a team of four critical care doctors and fourteen critical care nurses that provided care to an average of 80 critically ill COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit patients a day. During his full deployment he provided 432 hours of respiratory therapy to 600 COVID-19 infected high risk patients in the ICU as well as medical surgical patients. His devotion to patient care helped ensure a 99% patient survival rate and alleviated a Respiratory Therapist shortage for the state and Medical Center.



During his deployment he provided 45-minutes of positive pressure ventilation to a patient in a Code Blue emergency. He also assisted in multiple patient intubation and transport and identified a patient with a flash pulmonary edema, saving the patient’s life.



Bogs was deployed to Missoula, Montana the day of the USO event providing the same direct support as he did in Lafayette. Force Master Chief Michael Roberts, Director of the Hospital Corps had the opportunity of accepting the award on behalf of Bogs at the event. In his remarks he said “Petty Officer Boggs is a highly skilled Respiratory Therapist who not only provides superb care to our warfighters and their families but who has also made a notable difference in the lives of hundreds of his fellow Americans. A true hero, his skills and leadership are invaluable to Navy Medicine.”



The USO-Metro Annual Awards Dinner is a patriotic, black-tie affair attended by senior government and military leaders, members of Congress, as well as business and community leaders. The event is a celebration of the service and sacrifice of the U.S. Armed Forces.