MWR Gift Cards – the perfect holiday present

Courtesy Photo | MWR Gift Cards are available for those special someones in your life.

By Karl Weisel

U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Family and MWR



WIESBADEN, Germany-- Still haven’t found the right gift for that special someone? Consider purchasing an MWR Gift Card. That way your friend, coworker or loved one can use the card whenever in many of our participating MWR facilities as he or she so desires.



Wiesbaden Family and MWR Gift Cards are available for purchase at the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center, Arts and Crafts Center, Automotive Skills Center, Outdoor Recreation, Wiesbaden Sports and Fitness Center and the Value Added Tax Office.



“We’ve been selling MWR Gift Cards for two years here in Wiesbaden,” said Wiesbaden Family and MWR Marketing Manager Johnny Herring, “It’s a local program here in Wiesbaden and the cards can be used at many local MWR facilities.”



“You can use them to pay for classes and products at the Wiesbaden Arts and Crafts Center – or to pay for services at the Wiesbaden Automotive Skills Center,” Herring said. “You can pay for classes, trips and equipment check-out at Outdoor Recreation.”



Herring added that the cards can also come in handy for local youths who might care to use them to purchase food and drink items during their lunch break and after school at the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center.



Patrons can also pay for tickets to shows at the Amelia Earhart Playhouse.



“Another benefit of using the cards is that they can be reloaded at participating facilities,” said Herring.



Wiesbaden Family and MWR held a giveaway for MWR Gift Cards during the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Tree Lighting Celebration earlier this month. Community members were able to enter for the chance to win one of three Gift Cards in values of $500, $250 and $100 during the Tree Lighting. The three happy winners received a combined total of $850 in Gift Card prize money.



“Look out for future promotions and chances to win MWR Gift Cards in the coming year,” said Herring.



For more information on the MWR Gift Card program, stop by one of the participating facilities (see above) or visit the MWR Gift Card page on Wiesbaden Family and MWR Home Page at: https://wiesbaden.armymwr.com/happenings/mwr-gift-card.