When Students Become Teachers

NAPLES, Italy— Logistics Specialist 1st Class Emmanuel Duco, Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class ReeceRyan Ramos and Logistics Specialist Seaman Elias Fernandez have a couple things in common: All three are Sailors assigned to the Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples, Italy, and all of them learned English as a second language after moving to the United States as teenagers.

Recently, they volunteered at Liceo Enrico Fermi High School, in Aversa, Italy, Dec. 7, 2021, and they shared why it is important to practice English with Italian students who are learning English as a second language. Also, they presented tips on how the three Sailors were able to learn a second language as teenagers.

“I was nervous to talk to the class at first,” said Fernandez. “I was surprised at how well they spoke English, some of them better than me. I wanted them to know how useful English can be. We can make friends from all over the world when we have a common language.”

Fernandez, originally from Cuba, learned English when he moved to the United States at 16 years old.

“I told the students my stories,” said Ramos. “I told them how I learned English using social media and streaming services with subtitles on. It’s like building on your push-ups, every time you do push-ups you get a little stronger. Learning English is the same way. Overtime it becomes natural.”



Duco, originally from the Philippines, gave a presentation about his culture and asked the students to compare and contrast Italian culture to the Philippines as a way for them to practice speaking English.

“It was a good experience,” said Duco. “It was my first time going out and talking to high school students. I enjoyed the interaction and being able to share and build relations with the local community.”

As for the students, they asked about life in America, what the Sailors liked to do in Italy and their favorite aspects. They were also interested in what the Sailors’ do in the Navy, as well as their daily tasking.

“When you live and work on base, it can be easy to find yourself in a bubble,” said Fernandez. “Sometimes it’s hard to get the real Italy experience. For me, I went to school in Cuba, Colombia, and the United States, and now I’ve been able to see what school is like in Italy. It’s cool to compare and contrast experiences.”

When learning a new language and culture, it can be hard to see the forest for the trees. When former students of the language become teachers, however, it can be encouraging for both students and teachers to see how far they have come on the journey.

