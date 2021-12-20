Fostering Excellence at Camp Lemonnier

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – The master-at-arms rate is one of the oldest ratings in the United States Navy, having been recognized since the Navy's inception. A tradition that is responsible for law enforcement, investigations, K-9 units, expeditionary security, and anti-terrorism and force protection operations.



As a master-at-arms in the United States Navy, MA2 Kierston Foster, a native of Clarksburg, West Virginia, is well aware of its strong history and tradition. So with only three years of naval experience, Foster, who is only 22 years old, made the decision to volunteer for a deployment so she could gain a further understanding of her rating.



“Being relatively new to the Navy and advancing through the ranks, I knew I needed more experience and needed more in-rate knowledge,” said Foster. “I want to master my trade.“



Foster arrived at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ) in late August and hit the ground running. She has become a member of the volunteer group Friends of Africa, and a valued member of Joint Forces Five. She also is a sponsor for incoming Sailors and a part of the hail and farewell committee. She is also currently working on watch commander right now. It’s not required for a second class, but it’s another way she can continue to grow in her rate.



Foster is also focusing on obtaining her Expeditionary Warfare pin with SEAL Team Two. The Enlisted Expeditionary Warfare Qualification, or EXW, was established by the Department of the Navy in 2006 to recognize Sailors assigned to Navy special warfare and expeditionary combat commands who demonstrate a high proficiency in skills associated with coastal and inland warfare.



“I enjoy studying and learning new things,” explains Foster. “A lot of it right now is book stuff but the physical stuff will be later, and I look forward to that challenge. Not a lot of people get this opportunity and I want to make the most of it.”



Located in the Horn of Africa, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti is the only U.S. military infrastructure in Africa, providing a base of operations geared toward building security, sovereignty, and stability in the region.



“As a MA, we need to keep studying and keep training so our skills stay sharp and we are ready for whatever may come,” says Foster. “Sometimes as a reservist, we’re not as active when it comes to doing the job. Out here we are patrolling, doing constant law enforcement and this allows us to be prepared and not relaxed. You just never know what to expect.”



Foster comes from a family of military. Her father was a Navy hull technician on the USS Kitty Hawk (CV 63), based out of Japan, and served for four years. And her husband, Christopher, is a military police specialist in the U.S. Army reserves.



“We both know that we each have a duty to our country to serve, and though it gets hard sometimes, we make it work when we are so far away from each other,” explains Foster.



With the support of her loving husband, after a few months at CLDJ, it’s clear to Foster she has a golden opportunity to grow in her rate and make a lasting impact on CLDJ.



“I want to get as much out of this deployment as possible,” says Foster. “Especially since it’s my first deployment. I love the Navy and this is going to be my career. I love meeting new people and seeing new places. I hope to leave here a better MA and also a better Sailor in general.”



CLDJ serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft and personnel that ensure security throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. The base enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations.

