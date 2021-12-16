Commandant of the Marine Corps visits Task Force 51/5

Photo By Sgt. Benjamin McDonald | NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY, BAHRAIN (Dec. 16, 2021) – U.S. Marine Corps Gen. David H....... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Benjamin McDonald | NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY, BAHRAIN (Dec. 16, 2021) – U.S. Marine Corps Gen. David H. Berger, the 38th Commandant of the Marine Corps, addresses the Marines and Sailors of Naval Amphibious Task Force 51/5th Expeditionary Brigade (TF 51/5) during a townhall at Naval Support Activity, Bahrain, Dec. 16, 2021. During the visit, Gen. Berger discussed Marine Corps policies, talent management, and answered questions from TF 51/5 service members. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Benjamin McDonald) see less | View Image Page

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY, BAHRAIN – U.S. Marine Corps Gen. David H. Berger, the 38th Commandant of the Marine Corps, and U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black, the 19th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, visited Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade (TF 51/5) at Naval Support Activity (NSA), Bahrain, Dec. 16, 2021.



While at TF 51/5, Berger met with Brig. Gen. Farrell J. Sullivan, the commanding general of TF 51/5, and his staff to discuss the history of TF 51/5 and the critical role the command has played in named operations such as Operation Octave Quartz and Operations Allies Refuge.

Following his visit to TF 51/5, Berger met with the Marines of Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team Central Command (FASTCENT) where they provided Berger a mission update and capabilities brief regarding how FASTCENT support security objectives in the region. After leaving FASTCENT, Berger met with Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, for a static display of unmanned systems from Task Force 59 (TF 59). TF 59 is the first U.S. Navy task force to rapidly integrate unmanned systems and artificial intelligence with maritime operations in the 5th Fleet area of operations.

At the end of his visit, Berger held a town hall with the service members of TF 51/5 to thank them for their efforts, answer their questions about new Marine Corps policies and initiatives, and wish them a happy holiday.



“The level of proficiency from TF 51/5 has been impressive,” said Berger. “I’ve watched this organization grow over the years and respond to a variety of crisis situations that have made it critical to the Navy and Marine Corps as we continue to move forward.”



Sgt. Maj. Black thanked the service members for their extraordinary work over the past year and reinforced the importance of naval integration before departing the town hall.



“The nation needs us to be good at amphibious operations. The unique strength the Marine Corps and Navy have in amphibious operations cannot be matched and TF 51/5 has shown that,” Black stated. “Thank you for being here as a crisis response unit, especially during this time of year.”



TF 51/5, a Joint Task Force-capable Headquarters, responds to crises and contingencies; coordinates, plans, and executes operations; conducts theater security cooperation; and advances emerging Naval concepts at sea, from the sea, and ashore in order to support U.S. Central Command, 5th Fleet, and MARCENT theater objectives.