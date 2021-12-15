Year-end dinner celebrates lifelong alliance

Photo By Sgt. Courtney Davis | Col. Seth Graves, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys commander (left), Cho Han-ku, K6...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Courtney Davis | Col. Seth Graves, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys commander (left), Cho Han-ku, K6 Korea-America Friendship Association president (center left), Brig. Gen. Tom O’Connor, Eighth Army deputy commanding general for operations (center), Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Cobb, Eighth Army senior enlisted advisor (center right), Col. Andrew Morgado, Eighth Army chief of staff (right), and Col. Karen Meeker, Eighth Army command chaplain (far right), participate in the cake cutting ceremony during the K6 Korea-America Friendship Association ROK-U.S. Friendship Night and year-end dinner at the Camp Humphreys Flightline Tap Room Dec. 15, 2021. see less | View Image Page

Sgt. Courtney L. Davis

U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Public Affairs Office





CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea – U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys service members joined the K6 Korea-America Friendship Association for a year-end dinner at the Flightline Tap Room restaurant here Dec. 15.



The K6 KAFA hosted the ROK-U.S. Friendship Night and year-end dinner to celebrate the strong alliance that dates back to 1950.



“I’m glad to be here to support the U.S. and ROK alliance,” said Cpt. Kevin Pham, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, USAG Humphreys commander. “The KAFA organization is very important with the good neighbor program. They do a lot of external community outreach programs for our service members. The experience teaches us the culture and tradition of Korea so we can understand why we are here and what we do here.”



The COVID-19 pandemic meant the event was smaller than past years, but the sentiments remained as fervent as ever.



“Nobody likes staying at home because of that disease,” said Cho Han-ku, K6 KAFA president. “Despite that situation, it is my honor to open this event to Soldiers and our Korean friends.”



The KAFA organization has paved a way for Camp Humphreys service members, their families, and Korean Augmentation to the U.S. Army Soldiers to get out of their comfort zones and spend time with each other to learn about Korean culture and how important it is for the two communities to unite.



“My husband and I enjoy the culture and learning new things,” said Sgt. Alana Harold, HHC, USAG Humphreys human resources sergeant. “I like having a stronger alliance with my KATUSA and the local community.”



American Soldiers, KATUSAs, and Korean guests sat side-by-side showing support for the close relationship between Humphreys and the surrounding Korean communities.



“Mr. Cho and the entire K6 KAFA team, I would like to thank you on behalf of the garrison for putting on this Friendship Night celebration and inviting us here this evening,” said Col. Seth Graves, the commander of USAG Humphreys. “The garrison is very grateful for the special bond that we have with the K6 KAFA, and we are grateful for the opportunities you provide the community members here at Camp Humphreys, so this dinner serves as a reminder of our special relationship, and I look forward to a day when we can do the things we used to do prior to the pandemic.”



Graves also thanked the local community members in the Korean language as a show of gratitude and respect.



The K6 KAFA previously sponsored multiple cultural and recreational events for the Camp Humphreys community. Many activities were suspended in 2019 due to the pandemic.