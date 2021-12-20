Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TACOM commander addresses Wreaths Across America crowd

    Wreaths Across America Clinton Township Navy Wreath

    Photo By Randy Tisor | A U.S. Navy Sailor places a wreath at the monument to fallen Sailors during a Wreaths...... read more read more

    DETROIT ARSENAL, MI, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2021

    Story by Randy Tisor 

    U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command

    DETROIT ARSENAL, Michigan – The U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command’s commanding general, Maj. Gen. Darren Werner, participated in a Wreaths Across America event Saturday, Dec. 18 at Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton Township.

    Several hundred people attended the often snowy event, ranging from family members of fallen and deceased veterans to scout troops, Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets, veterans groups, military historical society groups and active duty service members from all U.S. military branches.

    “It’s an honor and privilege to be here today as the commander of the U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command and the senior commander of Detroit Arsenal and to represent our TACOM team of Soldiers and civilians as well as our enterprise partners,” Werner said in his remarks.

    “Today, we gather to remember and honor the men and women who served this nation within the ranks of our Armed Forces and have passed away. We do this to honor their contributions and to memorialize and remember them as individuals who served a cause greater than themselves.”

    The general added, “We gather to remember (Veterans) today with a wreath, symbolizing not only this time of year, but our enduring commitment to honoring their lives.”

    More than 3,700 wreaths were laid at the graves of veterans throughout the cemetery at the conclusion of the ceremony. Similar Wreaths Across America events were conducted at locations around the U.S.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2021
    Date Posted: 12.20.2021 22:44
    Story ID: 411626
    Location: DETROIT ARSENAL, MI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TACOM commander addresses Wreaths Across America crowd, by Randy Tisor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Wreaths Across America Clinton Township Werner address
    Wreaths Across America Clinton Township crowd
    Wreaths Across America Clinton Township
    Wreaths Across America Clinton Township Wreath Laying
    Wreaths Across America Clinton Township Bugler
    Wreaths Across America Clinton Township Navy Wreath

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wreaths Across America
    Clinton Township
    TACOM
    Werner
    Detroit Arsenal

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT