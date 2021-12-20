DETROIT ARSENAL, Michigan – The U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command’s commanding general, Maj. Gen. Darren Werner, participated in a Wreaths Across America event Saturday, Dec. 18 at Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton Township.



Several hundred people attended the often snowy event, ranging from family members of fallen and deceased veterans to scout troops, Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets, veterans groups, military historical society groups and active duty service members from all U.S. military branches.



“It’s an honor and privilege to be here today as the commander of the U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command and the senior commander of Detroit Arsenal and to represent our TACOM team of Soldiers and civilians as well as our enterprise partners,” Werner said in his remarks.



“Today, we gather to remember and honor the men and women who served this nation within the ranks of our Armed Forces and have passed away. We do this to honor their contributions and to memorialize and remember them as individuals who served a cause greater than themselves.”



The general added, “We gather to remember (Veterans) today with a wreath, symbolizing not only this time of year, but our enduring commitment to honoring their lives.”



More than 3,700 wreaths were laid at the graves of veterans throughout the cemetery at the conclusion of the ceremony. Similar Wreaths Across America events were conducted at locations around the U.S.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.20.2021 Date Posted: 12.20.2021 22:44 Story ID: 411626 Location: DETROIT ARSENAL, MI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TACOM commander addresses Wreaths Across America crowd, by Randy Tisor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.