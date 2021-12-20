Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military hospital support to FEMA begins in Indiana, Wisconsin, continues in five states

    UNITED STATES

    12.20.2021

    Story by Charlotte Reavis 

    Defense Department Support to FEMA COVID-19       

    SAN ANTONIO, Texas – At the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, approximately 40 military medical personnel will deploy in two new teams – one 20-person team to Indiana, and one 20-person team to Wisconsin – to support civilian healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients.

    “Since COVID began, our military medical personnel have been committed to fighting the pandemic and supporting our local, state and federal partners and communities in need,” said Lt. Gen. John R. Evans, Jr., U.S. Army North commander. “As we look ahead to the holiday season and 2022, we must remain vigilant in our fight, especially now as Indiana and Wisconsin are added to our supported states and we must keep in our thoughts the service members and healthcare professionals on the front lines.”

    The military medical personnel include nurses, respiratory therapists, and medical doctors.

    In Indiana, a 20-person team from the U.S. Navy will support Indiana University Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.

    In Wisconsin, a 20-person team from the U.S. Navy will support Bellin Hospital in Green Bay.

    The joint DoD effort includes ten other teams currently working in five states – two in Colorado, three in Michigan, two in Minnesota, one in Montana, and two in New Mexico. U.S. Army North, under U.S. Northern Command’s oversight, provides operational command of the teams.

    ARNORTH is the joint force land component command of USNORTHCOM.

    For additional information, contact ARNORTH Public Affairs office at 210-845-9693 or usarmy.jbsa.arnorth.mbx.pao@army.mil; for photos and/or videos, visit: https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/DSFC19.

