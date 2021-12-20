Holloman “Legacy of Liberty” Air Show slated for May 2022

The 49th Wing is proud to announce the Legacy of Liberty Air Show slated
for May 7, 2022.
The headlining act will be the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team and will be a celebration of the Air Force’s 75th Anniversary with participation from legacy trainer aircraft from World War II to present day.
The free event is open to the public and will also feature the U.S. Army Black Daggers Parachute Demonstration Team, 7th ASOS Joint Terminal Attack Controllers, Civil Air Patrol demonstrations and much more.
The event will also include a variety of entertainment and activities for the whole family including a kid zone and a Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) area.
The air show will showcase the mission and capabilities of the U.S. Air Force and Holloman AFB through static displays and aerobatic performances. Guests will also be able to interact with Holloman Airmen responsible for
executing the wing’s mission of building the backbone of combat airpower.
For more information about the air show, visit https://www.holloman.af.mil/open-house, the Holloman Air Force Base Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/HollomanAirForceBase/ or contact the 49th Wing Public Affairs Office at 575-572-7381 or 49wg.paoffice@us.af.mil.
