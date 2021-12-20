Tips for holiday safety

The holiday season is a time of celebration across the country, but it also comes with its own risks. Here are a few tips on how to stay safe during the holidays:
Communication
Decide on an emergency safe meeting place for your family
Teach kids what to do before, during and after a disaster
Online Shopping
Make sure your home network is protected
Be cautious of scammers and deals that are “too good to be true”
Set strong passwords, change your password often and avoid easy-to-guess passwords
Fire Safety
Make sure to have functioning smoke alarms close to where anyone may be sleeping
Keep open flames, such as candles, 12 inches away from flammable objects
Turn your holiday lights off before leaving home or going to bed
Don't overload extension cords
If you have a tree, check the water nightly and keep it at least three feet away from heat sources because dry trees can catch on fire easily
Holiday Travel
Flying
Talk with family about who to call, where to meet and what to pack in case of emergencies
Review TSA’s security screening tips
Consider a small emergency kit: flashlight, batteries and a spare USB power bank
Driving
Prepare your car for the weather before hitting the road for the holidays
Fill out an emergency communications plan card and let your contact know your plan in case of emergency
If you bring your pets along, pack them a few emergency items like water, food and a familiar toy or blanket
Pack an emergency supply kit
Other Resources
Winter Safety
Family communication plan
Ready.gov
“Remember to use sound risk management when purchasing decorations for this holiday season,” said Staff Sgt. James O’Hara, 81st Training Wing occupational safety specialist. “Inspect all lights for broken or cracked sockets, frayed, bare wires or loose connections and make sure they are tested for safety from an independent testing laboratory. Make this holiday season a joyous and safe one for everyone.”
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2021 17:29
|Story ID:
|411621
|Location:
|BILOXI, MS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tips for holiday safety, by SrA Kimberly Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT