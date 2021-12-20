Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tips for holiday safety

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2021

    Story by Senior Airman Kimberly Mueller 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    The holiday season is a time of celebration across the country, but it also comes with its own risks. Here are a few tips on how to stay safe during the holidays:

    Communication

    Decide on an emergency safe meeting place for your family
    Teach kids what to do before, during and after a disaster

    Online Shopping

    Make sure your home network is protected
    Be cautious of scammers and deals that are “too good to be true”
    Set strong passwords, change your password often and avoid easy-to-guess passwords

    Fire Safety

    Make sure to have functioning smoke alarms close to where anyone may be sleeping
    Keep open flames, such as candles, 12 inches away from flammable objects
    Turn your holiday lights off before leaving home or going to bed
    Don't overload extension cords
    If you have a tree, check the water nightly and keep it at least three feet away from heat sources because dry trees can catch on fire easily

    Holiday Travel

    Flying

    Talk with family about who to call, where to meet and what to pack in case of emergencies
    Review TSA’s security screening tips
    Consider a small emergency kit: flashlight, batteries and a spare USB power bank

    Driving
    Prepare your car for the weather before hitting the road for the holidays
    Fill out an emergency communications plan card and let your contact know your plan in case of emergency
    If you bring your pets along, pack them a few emergency items like water, food and a familiar toy or blanket
    Pack an emergency supply kit

    Other Resources

    Winter Safety
    Family communication plan
    Ready.gov

    “Remember to use sound risk management when purchasing decorations for this holiday season,” said Staff Sgt. James O’Hara, 81st Training Wing occupational safety specialist. “Inspect all lights for broken or cracked sockets, frayed, bare wires or loose connections and make sure they are tested for safety from an independent testing laboratory. Make this holiday season a joyous and safe one for everyone.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2021
    Date Posted: 12.20.2021 17:29
    Story ID: 411621
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tips for holiday safety, by SrA Kimberly Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    safety
    holiday
    tips

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT