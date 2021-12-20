Tips for holiday safety

The holiday season is a time of celebration across the country, but it also comes with its own risks. Here are a few tips on how to stay safe during the holidays:



Communication



Decide on an emergency safe meeting place for your family

Teach kids what to do before, during and after a disaster



Online Shopping



Make sure your home network is protected

Be cautious of scammers and deals that are “too good to be true”

Set strong passwords, change your password often and avoid easy-to-guess passwords



Fire Safety



Make sure to have functioning smoke alarms close to where anyone may be sleeping

Keep open flames, such as candles, 12 inches away from flammable objects

Turn your holiday lights off before leaving home or going to bed

Don't overload extension cords

If you have a tree, check the water nightly and keep it at least three feet away from heat sources because dry trees can catch on fire easily



Holiday Travel



Flying



Talk with family about who to call, where to meet and what to pack in case of emergencies

Review TSA’s security screening tips

Consider a small emergency kit: flashlight, batteries and a spare USB power bank



Driving

Prepare your car for the weather before hitting the road for the holidays

Fill out an emergency communications plan card and let your contact know your plan in case of emergency

If you bring your pets along, pack them a few emergency items like water, food and a familiar toy or blanket

Pack an emergency supply kit



Other Resources



Winter Safety

Family communication plan

Ready.gov



“Remember to use sound risk management when purchasing decorations for this holiday season,” said Staff Sgt. James O’Hara, 81st Training Wing occupational safety specialist. “Inspect all lights for broken or cracked sockets, frayed, bare wires or loose connections and make sure they are tested for safety from an independent testing laboratory. Make this holiday season a joyous and safe one for everyone.”

