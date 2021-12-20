Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit Conclude Integrated Training

ATLANTIC OCEAN – The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) concluded its ARG MEU exercise (ARGMEUEX), Dec. 19.



Led by mentors and assessors from Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 4, Expeditionary Operations Training Group (EOTG) and II Marine Expeditionary Force, ARGMEUEX provides realistic training opportunities reaching a variety of warfare areas and enhances Navy and Marine Corps integration. During the exercise, Sailors and Marines obtain critical feedback and mentorship prior to Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX).



“ARGMEUEX is a unique maritime exercise providing Sailors and Marines the opportunity to sharpen their warfighting skills through strategic thinking and tactical execution,” said Capt. David Guluzian, commander of Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 6 and of the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group. “During the exercise, the Kearsarge ARG MEU fortified mil-to-mil relations across ARG ships, MEU teams, and amphibious squadron staff through joint planning, integrated training, and realistic mission sets.”



This exercise recreates real-world scenarios where Sailors and Marines conduct various training evolutions on land and at sea to include visit, board, search, and seizure (VBSS) exercises, flight operations utilizing Navy and Marine aviation assets, surface and air amphibious assaults, and non-combatant evacuation operations.



The Kearsarge ARG is comprised of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), San-Antonio class amphibious transport dock USS Arlington (LPD 24), and amphibious dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44).



“During ARGMEUEX we were able to integrate every element of the Marine Air Ground Task Force (MAGTF) with the Amphibious Ready Group (ARG). Sailors and Marines worked seamlessly together to plan and carry out a variety of training missions, increasing our lethality and effectiveness as a fully-integrated Navy-Marine Corps team,” said Col. Paul Merida, commanding officer of the 22nd MEU.



22nd MEU is comprised of the Command Element; the Aviation Combat Element, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 263 (Reinforced); the Ground Combat Element, Battalion Landing Team 2/6 (Reinforced); and the Logistics Combat Element, Combat Logistics Battalion 26.



Embarked commands include the Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 “Dragon Whales”, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 263 (Reinforced) “Thunder Chickens”, Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 4, Naval Beach Group 2, Beach Master Unit 2, Fleet Surgical Team 2, Fleet Surgical Team 4, and Tactical Air Control Squadron 22.



U.S. 2nd Fleet (C2F) exercises operational authorities over assigned ships, aircraft, and landing forces on the East Coast and the Atlantic.

