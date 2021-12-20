Daniel Malta 2021 Biography

Daniel Malta is a military professional that has served in a variety of roles within military advertising, recruitment and public affairs over the last 14 years.



Malta currently serves as the Hunter Army Airfield public affairs officer. Separated geographically from his parent installation, Fort Stewart, he manages every aspect of public affairs as the sole staff member. Despite having only 25% the staff, he has put out 75% the content and planned 50% the number of COMREL events when compared to Fort Stewart. He does more with less and still manages to fulfill the daily needs of his command staff while also attending PACS-Q at the Defense Information School. His level of dedication to the installation and his consistent quality of work is unquestionable.



Malta grew up in Jacksonville, Fla., where he enlisted into the Marine Corps at the age of 20 in 2007. After graduating the Defense Information School Basic Public Affairs Specialist Course in 2008, he was first stationed in Okinawa, Japan with the Armed Forces Network. He served eight years as a combat correspondent also working at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma and Marine Corps Recruiting Station Denver.



He ended active service in 2015 to pursue full-time academics. Graduating with honors, Malta completed a B.S. in Marketing from Colorado State University and an M.A. in Communications Management from the University of Denver.



In 2016, he was hired as the Advertising and Public Affairs Chief for the Denver Army Recruiting Battalion, servicing recruiters in Colorado, Wyoming and Nebraska. In 2018 his wife joined the Army and his family relocated to Fort Sill, Okla. where he was hired as the digital media strategist for Fort Sill and the Fires Center of Excellence public affairs office.



Malta’s awards and decorations include 1 Joint Commendation Medal, 1 Civilian Service Commendation Medal, 2 Navy/Marine Corps Achievements Medals and 3 Civilian Service Achievement Medals. He was named the 2019 U.S. Army Videographer of the Year, the 2019 U.S. Army Installation Management Command Communicator of the Year, 2014 8th Marine Corps Recruiting District A-Billet of Year, 2013/2014 8th Marine Corps Recruiting District Marketing and Public Affairs Representative of the Year, Fort Sill Civilian of Quarter and received two 4-star letters from Gen. Gustave Perna, Army Materiel Command.

