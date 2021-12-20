U.S. Space Force Civilian describes his experience with the military’s newest branch

Photo By Tre Davis | U.S. Space Force Civilian, Gaige Reece, observes the second anniversary of the branch...... read more read more Photo By Tre Davis | U.S. Space Force Civilian, Gaige Reece, observes the second anniversary of the branch by reflecting on the best parts of his job, his reasons for joining the service, his impact on coworkers and advice he’d give to those also hopeful in joining the U.S. Space Force on Dec. 20, 2021 at Joint Base San Antonio - Lackland, Texas. see less | View Image Page

LANGLEY AIR FORCE BASE, VA – U.S. Space Force Civilian, Gaige Reece, has been the sole branch representative at Langley Air Force Base, VA since February of 2021.



To bring more awareness to the U.S. Space Force and observe the branch’s second anniversary, Reece reflects on the best parts of his job, his reasons for joining the service, his impact on coworkers and advice he’d give to those also hopeful in joining the U.S. Space Force.



As a network management operator for the 83rd Network Operation Squadron, Reece enjoys the responsibilities of providing enterprise level support for network devices like switches and routers, configuring the Air Force Network by making it more secure and facilitating universal communications.



“These duties are probably the best thing about my job. I enjoy the amount of freedom I get to invest towards myself for training, certifications, education, and career growth,” said Reece.



His journey to his current position was manifested by his selfless desire to serve his country and better himself.



“I decided to join the Space Force because it gave me an opportunity to do more than I was originally doing while in Virginia,” said Reece.



Reece desires to impact people using his career with the U.S. Space Force as well as encourage those who also desire service with the same branch, especially during this time of year.



With the second anniversary for the U.S. Space Force quickly approaching, Reece contributes to the observation of this occasion by advising young airmen and others looking to join the new branch.



“If you have questions or are genuinely interested in joining, just put yourself out there for it,” said Reece.



“It is definitely a good opportunity and gives people freedom to move on from what they’re doing if they desire to do more.”