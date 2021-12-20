U.S. Space Force Guardian explains how he observes the anniversary of the newest military branch

Photo By Tre Davis | U.S. Space Force Sgt. Anthony Lewis opens up about how he celebrates the anniversary...... read more read more Photo By Tre Davis | U.S. Space Force Sgt. Anthony Lewis opens up about how he celebrates the anniversary of the Space Force and how civilians can also participate on Dec. 20, 2021 at Joint Base San Antonio - Lackland, Texas. see less | View Image Page

The 688th Cyberspace Wing is celebrating the U.S. Space Force’s second anniversary Dec. 20, 2021, by paying tribute to the brave men and women dedicating their lives to exploring, documenting, defending and trailblazing the galactic frontier that remains a mystery to so many of us here on planet Earth.



For this year’s anniversary, the 688th Cyberspace Wing spoke with U.S. Space Force Sgt. Anthony Lewis. Lewis opens up about what the Space Force is and its importance, the coolest aspects of his job and how anyone can participate in celebrating the 2nd anniversary of this branch.



Q: What does the Space Force do?



The mission encompasses the space domain, which is space outside the orbit of Earth, as well as cyberspace. The battlefield has changed since we’ve become so technologically advanced over the years and our adversaries are aware of this. Our enemies want to interfere with our satellite technologies, cell phones and computers to siphon information and tear down our infrastructure and way of life, which could cripple many of our military capabilities. The Space Force defends against these potential attacks.



Q: What do you enjoy most about working with the Space Force?



I really like the fact that it’s very new! We’re kind of like the pioneers of something unexplored and we’re building from the ground up; it’s unprecedented. It’s like a journey into the unknown that makes it so exciting, you don’t know what situation will arise until you actually discover it.



Q: How do you observe the anniversary? How can civilians observe it?



Since the branch is still fairly new, [there are not] a whole bunch of things I find myself doing but I have been trying to bring more awareness to it. When I’m in the store or out in public, oftentimes people see me in uniform and want to ask me questions and get to know more about the service. I have a chance to really break the ice and usually from these conversations I notice people walk away a little bit happier. Sometimes people want to take a picture with me because I’m usually the first Guardian they’ve run into. It’s surreal moments like that which help bring more attention to the Space Force.



Civilians can show support to help observe the anniversary! Talk to people in uniform, give a word of encouragement sometime, do your research on the branch and continue to ask questions! I can’t speak for everybody, but I am sure any of us would be more than happy to answer any questions you have. It makes us feel good too and doing this would definitely be observing the anniversary.



Q: What is something cool about your job?



I can’t reveal too much, but I would say the coolest thing about my job is to be able to be of service to my country and make my family and nation proud on a higher platform. Also, just being in an environment where I can utilize the advanced technology, that we have access to now, makes me feel accomplished and helps me understand that I play a part in something bigger than myself. Working as a Guardian, I feel needed and there’s no greater feeling than that.