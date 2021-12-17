Cookie Caper volunteer event brings cheer to Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

Photo By Staff Sgt. Kayla White | Retired U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Donnie Welch, housing management supervisor...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Kayla White | Retired U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Donnie Welch, housing management supervisor at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., prepares bags for donated cookies in the Bolling Club on Dec. 17, 2021. The Cookie Caper is an annual charitable holiday event led by the base housing staff that has allowed for the collection and distribution of more than 80 thousand cookies to unaccompanied military members in the JBAB dormitories since 2010. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kayla White) see less | View Image Page

Volunteers gathered at the Bolling Club for the last day of the Cookie Caper on Dec. 17, 2021, at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C.



Military and civilian members of Team JBAB participated in the five-day annual event, during which they collected and packaged cookies from the community for distribution throughout unaccompanied housing on base. It is a tradition led by the staff in family housing. Children in the Child Development Center programming contribute festive decorated bags to the effort.



“We’ve been doing the cookie caper for single service members, living here on JBAB since 2010,” said Iris Jones, event facilitator and member of the JBAB Navy Housing team. “We’ve distributed approximately 80,000 cookies to over 700 single service members residing in the barracks and dorms over the last ten years.”



It is not unusual to find single service members spending their time on base instead of going home to their families during the holidays.



“It is a passion of mine to bring joy and cheer to those that serve our country,” said Jones.



Retired U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Donnie Welch, the housing management supervisor, has volunteered for the Cookie Caper since the very beginning.



“I have been associated with the military for 48 years and I feel like it’s my duty to keep supporting in any way I can,” he said. “They are family.”



U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Desiree Robinson, arrived at JBAB two months ago and volunteered for the Cookie Caper for the first time this year. She remembered her time in the dorms and what efforts like this meant to her.



“I was in the barracks two years ago,” she said. “I think when people are new to the military, it can be especially hard during the holidays to be away from family. Receiving gifts like these feel good because it reminds you that there are people out there who care about you.”