World War II widow, 97, marks husband’s grave at local WAA event

Rock Island Arsenal, Ill. - Members of the U.S. Army Sustainment Command participated alongside hundreds of Quad Cities residents in the Wreaths Across America event at Rock Island National Cemetery Dec. 18.



While the vast majority of the volunteers came to honor the memories and sacrifices of those they have never met, Marilynn Palmquist Stone, age 97, had a very special headstone to mark with her wreath- the place where her husband, John Robert Stone, is laid to rest.

This is his story.



John was born April 8, 1923 in Rock Island, Illinois. He graduated from Rock Island High School, where he played football and basketball, and later graduated from Augustana College, also in Rock Island.



While at Augustana, John was an all-star quarterback. An article in the school newspaper, The Argus, showed a picture of the coach saying farewell to four of his basketball stars as they began their war service. John and his brother, Ted, were both in that group.



As a China/Burma Hump pilot from 1944 to 1946, he and his co-pilot, Larry Muckey, flew over 500 missions. He and Ted dreamed of returning after the war and building their own airstrip. Sadly, Ted did not return from the war, and was buried overseas. John always had a love for flying, but it was nothing like the love he had for Marilynn.

It was while at Augustana that John met Marilynn, whom he married on December 27, 1947, in Chicago, Illinois. The couple, whose love had survived the war, went on to have six children. The family spent many summers in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan on a family property located along the shores of Lake Superior. His children loved him, and considered him to be their hardest working hero.



John began his career teaching and coaching at Edison Jr. High in Rock Island. He taught chemistry at Rock Island High School, his alma mater, for 34 years, before retiring in 1983. He sponsored the Science and Camera Clubs at RIHS. He also taught night school for 11 years at Palmer Jr. College in Davenport, Iowa. His commitment to mentoring and education made a difference in the lives of countless members of the local community, leaving a legacy of service far beyond his time in uniform had ended.



John passed away January 13, 1987.

(Editor’s note: Information for this article was graciously provided by the family of John Robert Stone.)

