Away From Home for the Holidays

GULF OF ADEN (DEC. 17, 2021) –There’s no place like home for the holidays. Being forward deployed, taking vacation to be with family or friends is not an option for Sailors and Marines. The amphibious assault ship USS Essex is working with their Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) team to ensure the holidays onboard are still cheery and bright.



“The MWR team has done a really great job putting together some events,” said Emily Steinway, the MWR Fun Boss aboard Essex. “Our main focus this month was creating Christmas presents. We have a lot of ‘Art Therapy’ days, which involve making ornaments, stockings, cookie decorating – a lot of things to help keep their minds off being away from home.”



MWR has 40 events planned for every day leading up to New Year’s Day, including arts and crafts, fitness, game tournaments, raffles, cooking, parties, tournaments and trivia nights – all in an effort to keep spirits up.



“I think it helps raise morale,” explained Steinway, “It gives people a creative outlet to, one, express their emotions and get out of their comfort zones, and two, the gifts we are giving out help make Sailors feel like they’re not forgotten about, I think that’s the biggest thing.”



Being separated from loved ones during the holiday season can be demanding. The MWR team aboard Essex is working hard to help the crew feel at home while they’re away from home.



“During the holidays, it can be pretty lonely – we’re away from our families; we go on social media, and we see all these fun things happening at home, you just feel really left out – so having these kinds of events shows we can still have fun out to sea,” continued Steinway. “It’s also important to just have time off work; some extra relaxation time to unwind is great.”



It’s a time of year for spending time with others – whether it is with family, or on the ship. Participating in MWR events can help you bond with your shipmates and spread some holiday cheer.



