Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Courtesy Translation: Hotspot areas and cities in Hessen will be listed in Corona bulletin in the future

    Translation: Hessen press release

    Courtesy Photo | Icon to accompany courtesy translations from the state of Hessen... read more read more

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    12.20.2021

    Story by Nadine Bower 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    Press Release from the Hessen State Government from 17 DEC 2021
    Courtesy Translation: Nadine Bower, Public Affairs Specialist

    Hotspot areas and cities will be listed in Corona bulletin in the future

    Starting Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, districts and independent cities may be affected by this automatism and the associated stricter measures for the first time.

    With the Coronavirus Protection Ordinance, which came into force on Dec. 16, 2021, the state government has implemented the decision of the Minister-Presidents' Conference and introduced a hotspot regulation. Starting Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, districts and independent cities may be affected by this automatism and the associated stricter measures for the first time. For which districts or district-free cities this applies, is shown in the Corona Bulletin published daily, starting Sunday, on the homepage of the Hessen Ministry of Social Affairs at hessenlink.de/HMSI208.

    "In cities or counties where the incidence is above 350 for three consecutive days, stricter regulations will go into effect automatically on the next day. There is no need for a general decree of the affected municipality," says Hessen's Minister of Health Kai Klose.

    The hotspot regulation expires as soon as the incidence value drops below the 350 threshold for five consecutive days. Then, the affected district-free city or district automatically will no longer be a hotspot on the following day.

    The following stricter regulations apply in the hotspots:

    - Prohibition of alcohol in busy areas and places determined by the municipalities.
    - Mask requirement in pedestrian zones, shopping malls or similar areas. The exact locations are determined by the municipalities.
    - For events (more than ten people) as well as in the cultural, sports and leisure area (sports field, gym, movie theater, theater, etc.) and in restaurants, as well as for tourist overnight stays: Inside: 2G-Plus; outside: 2G.
    - Christmas Markets: Access only for vaccinated and recovered individuals (2G). The municipalities can also enact an alcohol ban within the 2G area.
    - 3,000 participants and above, the 2G Plus rule also applies at outdoor events. The mask requirement remains.
    - Limit on the number of people at private parties and gatherings to 50 indoors, 200 outside.
    - Closure of dance halls, clubs and discotheques as well as prostitution venues.

    Source: https://www.hessen.de/Presse/Hotspot-Kreise-und-Staedte-werden-kuenftig-im-Corona-Bulletin-ausgewiesen

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2021
    Date Posted: 12.20.2021 04:54
    Story ID: 411536
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Courtesy Translation: Hotspot areas and cities in Hessen will be listed in Corona bulletin in the future, by Nadine Bower, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Translation: Hessen press release

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wiesbaden
    USAGW-COVID

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT