Courtesy Translation: Hotspot areas and cities in Hessen will be listed in Corona bulletin in the future

Press Release from the Hessen State Government from 17 DEC 2021

Courtesy Translation: Nadine Bower, Public Affairs Specialist



Hotspot areas and cities will be listed in Corona bulletin in the future



Starting Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, districts and independent cities may be affected by this automatism and the associated stricter measures for the first time.



With the Coronavirus Protection Ordinance, which came into force on Dec. 16, 2021, the state government has implemented the decision of the Minister-Presidents' Conference and introduced a hotspot regulation. Starting Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, districts and independent cities may be affected by this automatism and the associated stricter measures for the first time. For which districts or district-free cities this applies, is shown in the Corona Bulletin published daily, starting Sunday, on the homepage of the Hessen Ministry of Social Affairs at hessenlink.de/HMSI208.



"In cities or counties where the incidence is above 350 for three consecutive days, stricter regulations will go into effect automatically on the next day. There is no need for a general decree of the affected municipality," says Hessen's Minister of Health Kai Klose.



The hotspot regulation expires as soon as the incidence value drops below the 350 threshold for five consecutive days. Then, the affected district-free city or district automatically will no longer be a hotspot on the following day.



The following stricter regulations apply in the hotspots:



- Prohibition of alcohol in busy areas and places determined by the municipalities.

- Mask requirement in pedestrian zones, shopping malls or similar areas. The exact locations are determined by the municipalities.

- For events (more than ten people) as well as in the cultural, sports and leisure area (sports field, gym, movie theater, theater, etc.) and in restaurants, as well as for tourist overnight stays: Inside: 2G-Plus; outside: 2G.

- Christmas Markets: Access only for vaccinated and recovered individuals (2G). The municipalities can also enact an alcohol ban within the 2G area.

- 3,000 participants and above, the 2G Plus rule also applies at outdoor events. The mask requirement remains.

- Limit on the number of people at private parties and gatherings to 50 indoors, 200 outside.

- Closure of dance halls, clubs and discotheques as well as prostitution venues.



