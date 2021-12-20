RSAF, USAF conduct combined operations in KSA

In the desert skies above Taif’s King Fahad Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Airmen from the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing integrated with Royal Saudi Air Forces to execute a combined training exercise.



Conducting combined air-to-air training, the exercise allowed both nations to further cultivate strong relationships and better integrate capabilities to deter regional aggressors.



“This visit to Taif has undoubtedly strengthened our partnership and proven our abilities to integrate with the Royal Saudi Air Force,” said Col. Smith, 378th Expeditionary Operations Group commander. “The Saudis enabled us to validate our tactics, techniques and procedures by conducting integrated combat turns and subsequently expending live ordinances on their range.”



With American F-16 Fighting Falcons and Saudi F-15 Strike Eagles flying side-by-side, the units utilized their time to refine procedures and forge greater interoperability between both nations.



“Our training focused not only on initial integration with the RSAF but also the development and execution of tactics for this area of responsibility,” said a 176th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron F-16 pilot. “This demonstrates the strength of our partnership and continued resilience of this host nation interaction.”



Not only did the exercise allow both nations to conduct valuable training in the air, it also allowed the U.S. to exercise their Agile Combat Employment capabilities.



By utilizing their multi-capable Airmen, pre-positioned equipment and airlift operations to swiftly posture and employ forces to King Fahad Air Base, the 378th AEW reduced the number of support personnel normally required to fulfill the mission.



“We decreased our footprint that we normally would take on a trip like this and brought pretty much just a launch and recovery team,” said Maj. Scheerer, 176th Maintenance Squadron commander. “We really tried to spread ourselves thin and see what we can do.”



“We wanted to strain ourselves and put our Airmen in that position to see how flexible we can be,” added Master Sgt. Alex White, 176th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief.



This new way of operating provides a greater adaptability for U.S. forces and is critical to current and future missions.



“This provides a great framework for the way we can operate going forward,” White said. “We can see where we can make further cuts for our normal operations now knowing we can work hand-in-hand with the Saudis.”



The experience of working closely with the RSAF gave an opportunity for both forces to understand how the partnership is built on mutual respect.



“It’s the face-to-face interactions for me that build a greater connection,” White said. “From a maintenance perspective we all share the same pains of aircraft maintenance. An Air Force maintainer is an Air Force maintainer regardless of what Air Force you serve.”



With the shared interest of regional stability in mind, the relationship between the U.S. and Saudi Air Forces sends a clear message to the rest of the world.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.20.2021 Date Posted: 12.20.2021 03:44 Story ID: 411533 Location: KING FAHAD AIR BASE, SA Web Views: 19 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RSAF, USAF conduct combined operations in KSA, by SrA Jacob Wrightsman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.