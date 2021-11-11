Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NSF Diego Garcia Remembrance Day Ceremony

    BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    11.11.2021

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alex Kerska 

    AFN Diego Garcia

    For Remembrance Day, NSF Diego Garcia partnered with the island's British Forces to hold a poppy wreath laying ceremony in honor of the lives lost during both World Wars and later conflicts.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.11.2021
    Date Posted: 12.20.2021 02:30
    Story ID: 411529
    Location: IO
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSF Diego Garcia Remembrance Day Ceremony, by PO3 Alex Kerska, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Poppy
    NSFDiegoGarcia
    RemebranceDay

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT