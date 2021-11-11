NSF Diego Garcia Remembrance Day Ceremony

For Remembrance Day, NSF Diego Garcia partnered with the island's British Forces to hold a poppy wreath laying ceremony in honor of the lives lost during both World Wars and later conflicts.

