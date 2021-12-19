NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka awards contract for littoral combat ship repair and maintenance

A contract recently awarded to Austal USA LLC by Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Yokosuka will enable littoral combat ships (LCS) deployed to the Western Pacific, Indian Ocean and ports throughout to receive more efficient and expedient emergent repairs and continuous maintenance. Starting in January 2022, the firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract will run through December 2023, with three further 12-month option periods.



The primary place of performance under the contract will be at Forward Operating Site Singapore, where NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka Site Singapore will administer the contract. However, work will also be accomplished at various remote operating sites ensuring the LCS war-fighting capabilities are maintained.



"Our littoral combat ships operating in the region are critical to enforcing international maritime rules-based order, so that all nations benefit in the region," said Rear Adm. Chris Engdahl, Commander Expeditionary Strike Group 7. "This contract will be essential in efficiently and effectively maintaining our littoral combat ships' critical war-fighting capabilities and in turn supporting our goal of ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific."



Onboard NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka Site Singapore, the LCS contracting team led the development, source selection and award of the single award indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract to support LCS ship repair in the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility for Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific (COMLOG WESTPAC) / Task Force 73. The team worked tirelessly to ensure timely provision of services to their mission partner.



“Our contracting professionals work relentlessly and are driven by the success of our mission partners,” said Capt. Edward Pidgeon, NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka commanding officer. “We are honored to once again contribute to naval readiness in a key region.”



NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, NAVSUP employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel. NAVSUP and the Navy Supply Corps conduct and enable supply chain, acquisition, operational logistics and Sailor & family care activities with our mission partners to generate readiness and sustain naval forces worldwide to prevent and decisively win wars. Learn more at www.navsup.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/navsup and https://twitter.com/navsupsyscom.

