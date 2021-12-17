2021 Toys for Tots Campaign Concludes on Guam

Photo By Cpl. Andrew King | U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Blaz and local community members...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Andrew King | U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Blaz and local community members pose for a group photo during a Toys for Tots toy transfer event to local charities on Guam, Dec. 17, 2021. This year marks the 74th year of the national Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots campaign and its 12th year on Guam. The mission of the Toys for Tots program is to collect new, unwrapped toys and distribute those toys to less fortunate children during Christmas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Andrew King) see less | View Image Page

DEDEDO, Guam – Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Blaz is proud to announce the conclusion of the 12th annual Toys for Tots campaign on Guam. The program ran from Oct. 4 to Dec. 10, collecting 6,071 toys on Guam thanks to the generous donations and support received from the local community, the Guam Chamber of Commerce, The Salvation Army, Catholic Social Service, Matson, governmental entities, and local businesses and organizations.



Over 80 local businesses and organizations supported this year’s Toys for Tots campaign on Guam. Monetary donations and a wide range of gifts for children of all ages were received during the 10-week campaign. Bicycles, sporting goods, dolls and action figures, board games, and many more holiday favorites were collected and sorted by Marine Corps volunteers.



“Getting to see all the effort and unity that is required to successfully execute a Toys for Tots campaign is very touching,” said Col. Christopher L. Bopp, the MCB Camp Blaz Commanding Officer. “The island of Guam unites as a community to participate in the Toys for Tots campaign and to help children and families that are less fortunate. The success of this year’s campaign is a testament to the strength of the community we are all a part of.”



“This year has been particularly challenging for a vast majority of our residents,” said Catherine Castro, President of the Guam Chamber of Commerce. “In spite of the difficulties, the generous outpouring of support for the Toys for Tots program has surpassed our expectations. We are so thankful for each thoughtful and kind gift contribution this year. Un Dångkulu Na Si Yu’os Ma’åse, Guam, for bringing hope to many children this Christmas!”



“Getting to witness the warmth, kindness and generosity of everyone on Guam has been truly heartwarming,” said Gunnery Sgt. Rubin Tan, the Toys for Tots Assistant Coordinator for Guam. “I’ve met many small business owners and kind citizens who truly just want to do what they can to make sure every child on Guam gets a Christmas present this year. Small acts of kindness can go a long way during the holiday season, and I’m honored to be a part of this program.”



“We serve the least and the last. We make sure families receive toys for their children and food for their tables,” said Captain Kari Rudd, The Salvation Army Guam Commanding Officer and Micronesian Coordinator. “Just as the Marines never leave a comrade behind, they leave no child behind this year. Thank you for spreading Christmas cheer to those most in need on our island. Semper Fi.”



“We at Catholic Social Service are always very honored to be a distribution point for Toys for Tots,” said Lisa Bordallo, Marketing and Client Services Manager for Catholic Social Service Guam. “This is a wonderful program and collaboration for everyone to help our many families with children who are struggling. We’re excited to begin distribution and see the joy and relief it brings to these families next week. We are grateful to our partners who help make Toys for Tots possible in Guam, as well as our generous donors, and wish them all a blessed holiday season.”



The toys will reach children in need this holiday season with the assistance of local nonprofit organizations. If you know a child in need this holiday season, please contact the Salvation Army at (671) 477-9872 or Catholic Social Service at (671) 635-1442.



The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is a not-for-profit charity with a 74-year history. Last year the Marine Toys for Tots Program fulfilled the holiday hopes and dreams of 7.3 million less fortunate children in over 800 communities nationwide by distributing 19 million toys. Since 1947 over 272 million children have been assisted and 604 million toys distributed. For more information, visit www.toysfortots.org.