Loving 34 Year Career with NEX

Photo By Susanne Greene | YORKTOWN, Va. – Sharon Loving, Supervisory Sales Associate, will retire 31 December...... read more read more Photo By Susanne Greene | YORKTOWN, Va. – Sharon Loving, Supervisory Sales Associate, will retire 31 December 2021 after a thirty-four year career with the Navy Exchange. “During my time at Yorktown NEX, Sharon has been instrumental in my success as a manager for the Yorktown complex, stated Jai Snipes, Exchange Manager Yorktown. “Sharon is very dedicated and passionate about the Yorktown NEX and its customers.” see less | View Image Page

YORKTOWN, Va. – Sharon Loving, Supervisory Sales Associate, will retire 31 December 2021 after a thirty-four year career with the Navy Exchange.



“During my time at Yorktown NEX, Sharon has been instrumental in my success as a manager for the Yorktown complex, stated Jai Snipes, Exchange Manager Yorktown. “Sharon is very dedicated and passionate about the Yorktown NEX and its customers.”



After she was married and before she started working for the NEX Mrs. Loving and her husband were stationed at NWS Yorktown in 1983 for his first assignment.



“This place has always felt like home,” stated Sharon Loving.



Mrs. Loving started her career with the Navy Exchange in June of 1988 in Hawaii at Naval Station Pearl Harbor and came to Yorktown in 1990 to work for the installation exchange.



She and her husband were stationed in Hawaii, but Sharon really missed the East Coast. The Loving’s returned in late 1990 and in February 1991 she was hired at the Yorktown NEX.



When she was first hired the exchange was located near the R3 Pier. It was the exchange, gas station and gym. She started in the main store, but shortly after being hired was promoted and moved to the uniform shop as their Manager. The exchange eventually expanded to trailers located near the housing office and then relocated to its new building in 2004. As the NEX relocated Sharon Loving moved right along with it.



“Her leadership and experience will truly be missed,” stated Snipes. “Thank you, Sharon, for everything you have done for the NEX over the last 30 plus years.”



Mrs. Loving’s fondest memory with Yorktown NEX was when she managed the Uniform Shop which was right next to the Barber Shop in the galley.

“The Barber was the sweetest older man and he took to me just like my father”, stated Loving. “He was my Pops and looked out for me.”



The Barber was Chuck Turner.



Sharon is most looking forward to resting during her retirement and spending more time with her family, but will miss her NWS Yorktown customers.



“I appreciate everything they do,” stated Loving. “It’s a tough job serving our country.”



She will miss the close-knit community at Yorktown too.



“Everyone here looks out for one another and we’re really like a family,” stated Loving.