Destroyer Squadron TWO Holds Change of Command

NORFOLK – Capt. Stefan Walch relieved Capt. Matthew Kawas as Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 2 Commodore during a change of command ceremony at Naval Station Norfolk, Dec. 16.



Established in 1919, today’s ceremony marked the 76th change of command for the “Greyhounds.”



Kawas assumed command of DESRON 2 in September 2020. While in command he led seven destroyers through all phases of readiness, from ship yard maintenance periods to operations in the U.S. Second, Fourth, Fifth, and Sixth fleet areas of responsibility. DESRON 2 ships include USS Bulkeley (DDG 84), USS Mason (DDG 87), USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) and USS Stout (DDG 55).



“The incredibly talented destroyer captains and their crews, that I’ve been privileged to lead, have consistently demonstrated the aggressiveness, sound judgement, and tactical ingenuity that promises to maintain the U.S. Navy as the premier global maritime force,” said Kawas. These Sailors exemplify DESRON 2’s motto “Second to None” daily and I consider myself forever blessed to have served with them.”



During his 15 month tenure, Kawas directed at-sea operations in support of numerous theater anti-submarine (TASW) exercises and operations and led the first iteration of Task Group Greyhound, an initiative that builds expert Atlantic Fleet destroyers on undersea warfare and counter undersea threats to the homeland. Additionally, he and his staff embarked USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) for the first integrated strike group operations from the Navy’s newest aircraft carrier.



“It has been my honor to lead the DESRON 2 Greyhounds and Atlantic Fleet TASW forces over the past 15 months,” added Kawas. “Capt. Walch and my small but eye-watering talented staff of warfighters brilliantly conquered every challenge. From developing innovative force generation solutions providing Fleet Commanders with combat ready destroyers to directing the movements and tactical employment of air, surface and subsurface forces, the Greyhound warriors set a new standard of excellence with impacts across the strike group, fleets, and with international partners.”



Kawas was presented with the Legion of Merit for exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding service as Commodore. Following the award presentation, Kawas and Walch officially changed command by reading their orders. Walch assumes command after serving as DESRON 2’s Deputy Commodore.



Raised in Kennewick, Washington, Walch enlisted in 1987 as a Sonar Technician and received his commission in 1997. He is a graduate of the Naval Postgraduate School and the Eisenhower School at National Defense University, where he received Master of Science Degrees in Computer Science as well as National Resource Strategy. His previous assignments include Commanding Officer of USS Gonzalez (DDG 66), Branch Head for the Joint Staff, J8 in missile defense analysis, and Flag Secretary to Commander, Carrier Strike Group 12 embarked on USS Enterprise (CVN 65) during its final deployment.



“It is a privilege to command a great squadron with a long, distinguished history,” said Wlach. “Commodore Kawas has raised the bar in supporting force generation and combat readiness throughout his tour and I look forward to continuing that upward trend as we prepare to support the upcoming USS Gerald R. Ford employment while training and certifying our destroyers for combat operations.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.16.2021 Date Posted: 12.19.2021 Story ID: 411520 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US