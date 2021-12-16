Bringing Joy to Those Less Fortunate This Holiday Season: Norfolk Naval Shipyard VET-ERG Hosts Annual Toys for Tots Collection

Photo By Daniel DeAngelis | The Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Veteran Employee Readiness Group (VET-ERG) closed...... read more read more Photo By Daniel DeAngelis | The Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Veteran Employee Readiness Group (VET-ERG) closed out their annual Toys for Tots Collection Dec. 16, collecting 621 toys to be donated to children within the community. Members of the VET-ERG, Marine representatives for Toys for Tots, and Shipyard Commander Capt. Dianna Wolfson came together to celebrate this momentous achievement. see less | View Image Page

To help bring holiday cheer to those less fortunate, the Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Veterans Employee Readiness Group (VET-ERG) hosted their annual Toys for Tots collection to gather toys to be given to children within the community. Even in the face of the ongoing pandemic, the team persevered and with the help of generous NNSY employees collected 621 toys.



“This was an outstanding team effort from all those involved,” said VET-ERG President Josh Wannemacher. “Such a wonderful turnout in the span of such a short amount of time. It shows the type of generous support our employees at America’s Shipyard provides. We couldn’t have done this without all of you who donated and we appreciate all your assistance to give back to our community.”



The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation was first established in 1947 to help support children in need during the holiday season. Since its founding, more and more organizations have joined the effort to do their part. Presently, the program distributes an average of 18 million toys to seven million children annually. This has been an annual tradition for the NNSY VET-ERG for more than ten years, the team always excited to help the community in any way they can. The NNSY VET-ERG celebrated the end of this year’s campaign Dec. 16, turning over the collected gifts to the Marines.



To learn more about the Toys for Tots program, visit https://www.toysfortots.org/. To learn more about the NNSY VET-ERG, email NNSY_Veterans@navy.mil.