NEVADA AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, RENO, Nev. – Santa Claus was greeted by over 200 Nevada Air and Army National Guardsmen and family members at the Nevada Air National Guard base after he flew into Reno from the North Pole, Dec. 18, 2021.



An aircrew from the 192nd Airlift Squadron flew a C-130 Hercules aircraft up north and picked up the holly jolly man and two of his elves, allowing Mr. Claus’s nine reindeer to rest before their big night next week.



Mr. Claus arrived and was greeted in true celebrity fashion, waiving out of the top of the aircraft as it taxied onto base, as many of the children waived back excitedly.



After disembarking from the aircraft, he was greeted by the guardsmen and their families who were eagerly awaiting his arrival out on the flight line. He went down the line and wished all in attendance a happy holiday before taking the festivities into the Fuel Cell Hangar on base.



Inside, there were bounce houses, an abundance of treats and candy canes, a letter to Santa station and even an opportunity to take a photo with Santa himself.



Toys were also available for the children attending the event as well, all donated generously by the Reno chapter of Toys for Tots. The children were able to fill up a bag of these early Christmas gifts to be able to take home.



It is safe to say there was no shortage of holiday cheer on the base as there was laughter and smiles everywhere from adults and children alike.



The annual event is put on with the help of the Nevada National Guard Family Programs, Key Spouses, the local Blue Star Mothers chapter, the 152nd Force Support Squadron and many more volunteers.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.18.2021 Date Posted: 12.18.2021 20:55 Story ID: 411512 Location: NEVADA AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, RENO, NV, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Arriving in fashion: Santa Claus arrives in Reno aboard C-130, by A1C Thomas Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.