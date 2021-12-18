Wreaths Across America 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas -- Members from Goodfellow Air Force Base and the San Angelo community joined together to honor veterans during the Wreaths Across America event Dec. 18. Wreaths Across America’s mission is to remember, honor and teach by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery as well as more than 1,600 additional locations in all 50 states, at sea and abroad.

The ceremony, hosted by the San Angelo Civil Air Patrol, began with the playing of the national anthem and the Goodfellow Joint Service Color Guard presented the colors.

Goodfellow Air Force Base service leaders then laid a special wreath to honor prisoners of war, those missing in action, veterans and active duty personnel.

The Civil Air Patrol San Angelo Composite Squadron has been hosting this event for 15 years, and this year there were over 350 wreaths laid across Belvedere Memorial Park Cemetery.

