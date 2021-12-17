NETC Recognizes FY21 Fourth Quarter Civilians of the Quarter and FY21 Civilians of the Year

Photo By Ed Barker | This is the new Naval Education and Training Command logo. NETC announced changes to...... read more read more Photo By Ed Barker | This is the new Naval Education and Training Command logo. NETC announced changes to its command logo and a new mission statement Aug. 20. The new logo removes the depiction of the 5-vector model and the new mission statement is "Fleet readiness starts here." see less | View Image Page

From Naval Education and Training Command Public Affairs



PENSACOLA, Fla. – Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, commander, Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), recognized the Civilians of the Quarter (COQ) for July to September 2021 and Civilians of the Year (COY) from October 2020 to September 2021 at a ceremony held at Naval Air Station Pensacola Dec. 13.



Shawn Marchinek, deputy director of the United Services Military Apprenticeship Program (USMAP) (N542), was selected as NETC’s fourth quarter of Fiscal Year (FY) 2021 Junior COQ.



Marchinek introduced 15 new USMAP enrollment and completion processes which better ensured the program’s integrity across the Department of Defense. His team edited and revised more than 75 frequently asked questions on the USMAP website, which were also adopted by MyNavy Career Center Tier-1 service support. Additionally, Marchinek completed an extensive audit of Army enlisted military occupation specialties versus USMAP program trades, which resulted in the addition of 81 specialties, the removal of seven obsolete specialties, and 228 new trade opportunities.



Renee Smart, financial management analyst for NETC Resources, Requirements and Assessment (N83), was selected as NETC’s fourth quarter of FY21 Senior COQ.



Smart was vital to the successful execution of $466 million in the Force Development domain of NETC. While supporting the closing of the training support centers under the delivery optimization initiative, Smart ensured the continuity of operations by filling numerous key personnel vacancies in addition to orchestrating the massive realignment of end-strength and full-time equivalent funding for training delivery optimization.



Lakeith Williams, a product line analyst for NETC Supply Chain Operations (N31) in Millington, Tennessee, was selected as NETC’s 2021 Junior COY.



Williams ensured rapid information exchanges with learning centers, relaying information on changing conditions on the ground, and providing guidance to stakeholders on Sailors in their training pipeline. Williams supported six learning centers in the accession of 20,000 Sailors annually across 23 ratings, accounting for more than half of the overall annual Navy accession mission. Additionally, he delivered fast, accurate, and tailored comprehensive analysis, allowing command leadership to make real-time decisions affecting thousands of Sailors in the accession pipeline.



Tisa Slupski, command evaluation officer NETC Inspector General (N00G), was selected as NETC’s Senior COY.



Slupski completed 152 process reviews across six echelon three commands and tracked over 250 implementation status reports. Slupski designed comprehensive flowcharts and built templates that led to a change in the flow and documentation of process reviews across the Force Development domain, while ensuring all Department of Defense and naval inspector general mandates were met. Additionally, she was hand-selected to lead the command’s preparations for the first naval inspector general command inspection in almost a decade.



NETC, led by Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, is the U.S. Navy’s Force Development pillar and largest shore command. Through its “street to fleet'' focus, NETC recruits, trains and delivers those who serve the nation by transforming civilians into skilled highly skilled, operational, and combat ready warfighters.



