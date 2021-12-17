Training Squadron 21 Holds Change of Command

Photo By Anne Owens | CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (Dec. 17, 2021) -- Cmdr. Chris Glandon delivers his remarks at...... read more read more Photo By Anne Owens | CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (Dec. 17, 2021) -- Cmdr. Chris Glandon delivers his remarks at the Training Squadron (VT) 21 change of command ceremony aboard USS Lexington (CV-16), Dec. 17. Cmdr. Matthew Starr relieved Glandon as commanding officer. VT-21 trains the highest quality aviators for service in the fleet and operational forces. Its personnel include 33 active-duty and 12 Navy Reserve instructor pilots who train more than 70 naval aviators at a given time. VT-21 operates under Training Air Wing 2 as part of the Naval Air Training Command. see less | View Image Page

The “Redhawks” of Training Squadron (VT) 21 held a change of command ceremony aboard USS Lexington (CV-16), Dec. 17.



Cmdr. Matthew Starr relieved Cmdr. Christopher Glandon as commanding officer of VT-21. Cmdr. William Rietveld assumed the duty of executive officer for the training squadron.



“Ladies and gentlemen, I am here to tell you that this country still produces men and women of high caliber and character,” Glandon said. “They are in the ranks behind you today. The Redhawks who have chosen aviation could have been doctors, lawyers, politicians, corporate executives, you name it. After three years of leading them, I know they share those same qualities of leadership and talent. Any challenges or rough times you face as an aviator are only temporary in nature and only serve to make you a more well-rounded officer. I’m so proud of your accomplishments.”



Glandon is a native of Sigourney, Iowa. A graduate of Iowa State University, he earned his Wings of Gold as a naval aviator in February 2005. He served with Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 97 from 2006 to 2009 completing two deployments to the Western Pacific as part of Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 12. Glandon served as an instructor pilot at VFA-122 in Lemoore, California, from July 2009 to February 2012 and reported to his department head tour with VFA-13 in December 2012. In November 2016, he graduated from the U.S. Naval War College and reported to the U.S. Strategic Command at Offutt Air Force Base, Omaha, Nebraska. He reported to VT-21 in 2019 to serve as the executive officer and later assumed command of the squadron in 2020. Glandon has accumulated more than 2,900 flight hours, including more than 2,000 hours in the F/A-18 alone.



Starr, incoming commanding officer, is a native of Charlotte, North Carolina. He received his commission in 2003 from the United States Naval Academy. He reported to Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 115 in 2007 completing four deployments in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. From 2010 to 2013, he served as an instructor pilot at VAW-120 in Norfolk, Virginia. Starr attended The John Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies and earned a Master of International Public Policy. He served at VAW-113 in Point Mugu, California from 2015 to 2018 for his department head tour. After serving as the executive officer of VT-21 since Aug. 2020, he assumed command in Dec. 2021. Starr has accumulated more than 2,800 flight hours and 280 carrier arrested landings.



“Today marks the transfer of leadership from one commanding officer to another,” Starr said. “We celebrate every member of the Redhawk family for their hard work and dedication, each and every day. As we all depart for well-deserved leave and time spent with family, I look forward to reuniting after the new year to continue our mission. Regardless of the daily stresses or occasional frustrations, we are each living the fulfillment of childhood dreams. We live a dream that few have the courage to pursue, and even fewer have the drive, dedication and capacity to achieve. Be grateful for each day, each flight and every moment to hone your craft.”



Retired Navy Capt. Eric Doyle served as guest speaker. He and Glandon met during their respective tours with the “Stingers” of VFA-113 in Lemoore, California. Doyle went on to be the 32nd commanding officer and flight leader of the Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, and currently serves as the president of the Tailhook Association, the Tailhook Educational Foundation, and is the chief operating officer of Air USA, Inc.



“In my opportunities to command, I always look for folks who are better than me and that is Chris Glandon,” Doyle said. “He is an excellent leader and I always try to reach his standard and not my own. Chris has personified the ideals of command excellence and should take pride that he impacted our Navy as well as untold future generations of aviators. He has left the squadron a better place for having been a part of it.”



VT-21 trains the highest quality aviators for service in the fleet and operational forces. Its personnel include 33 active-duty and 12 Navy Reserve instructor pilots who train more than 70 naval aviators at a given time. VT-21 operates under Training Air Wing 2 as part of the Naval Air Training Command.