Coral Academy recognized for Nevada Purple Star Award

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2021

    Story by Airman 1st Class Josey Blades 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    Coral Academy achieved the Nevada Purple Star School status by continuously exhibiting a major commitment to serving military-connected students and families, while also being a large contributor to the overall wellbeing of the Nellis community.

    “We cannot do our mission at Nellis without Coral Academy,” said Col. Anthony Figiera, 99th Mission Support Group commander. “Our parents, just like all parents, really care about the quality of their child’s education, and when they don’t have to worry… that enhances our mission at Nellis.”

    The work that the staff of Coral Academy has put into building a caring environment for their students won’t end after the recognition.

    “We will continue to grow our engagement with military-connected children,” said Jonathon Yutac, Coral Academy’s principal. “We’re also open to help other schools that have military-connected children and support them.”

    For more information about Coral Academy and what the school does for the community, visit www.caslv.org

