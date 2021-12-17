Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Knox Garrison leaders judge Military Personnel Division holiday office, personnel decorating contest

    Fort Knox Garrison leaders judge Military Personnel Division holiday office, personnel decorating contest

    Photo By Eric Pilgrim | Lisa Chism, military honors clerk at the Fort Knox Casualty Affairs Office, shows off...... read more read more

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2021

    Story by Eric Pilgrim 

    Fort Knox

    FORT KNOX, Ky. — Several members of the Fort Knox Directorate of Human Resources’ Military Personnel Division pulled out all the stops to decorate their offices for Christmas this year.

    Spurred on by what Garrison leaders called a highly successful and competitive Halloween decorating contest in October, employees worked to best each other for the Christmas season contest. The event, held Dec. 17, focused on two areas: best branch décor; and, ugliest individual Christmas sweater.

    Three branches rolled out the red and green carpet, vying for best team honors — Personnel Automation Branch, Soldier Readiness Branch, and Soldier Actions Branch.

    Bill Taylor, Army Substance Abuse Program manager, and Garrison leaders Col. Lance O’Bryan and Command Sgt. Maj. William Fogle judged the contests. They came to a unanimous decision that the Soldier Readiness Branch took the top spot due to their coordinated efforts.

    Two of the three of judges agreed on the individual contest winner — Lisa Chism, military honors clerk at the Casualty Assistance Center.

    For more photos of the contest, go to https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortknoxky/albums/72177720295343837.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2021
    Date Posted: 12.17.2021 14:00
    Story ID: 411465
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Knox Garrison leaders judge Military Personnel Division holiday office, personnel decorating contest, by Eric Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Fort Knox Garrison leaders judge Military Personnel Division holiday office, personnel decorating contest

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Knox
    holiday decorations
    Directorate of Human Resources
    Military Personnel Division
    ugly Christmas sweater

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT