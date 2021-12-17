Fort Knox Garrison leaders judge Military Personnel Division holiday office, personnel decorating contest

Photo By Eric Pilgrim | Lisa Chism, military honors clerk at the Fort Knox Casualty Affairs Office, shows off...... read more read more Photo By Eric Pilgrim | Lisa Chism, military honors clerk at the Fort Knox Casualty Affairs Office, shows off her Mrs. Claus outfit during the Military Personnel Division holiday office decorating and ugly Christmas sweater contest Dec. 17, 2021. She won the individual award. see less | View Image Page

FORT KNOX, Ky. — Several members of the Fort Knox Directorate of Human Resources’ Military Personnel Division pulled out all the stops to decorate their offices for Christmas this year.



Spurred on by what Garrison leaders called a highly successful and competitive Halloween decorating contest in October, employees worked to best each other for the Christmas season contest. The event, held Dec. 17, focused on two areas: best branch décor; and, ugliest individual Christmas sweater.



Three branches rolled out the red and green carpet, vying for best team honors — Personnel Automation Branch, Soldier Readiness Branch, and Soldier Actions Branch.



Bill Taylor, Army Substance Abuse Program manager, and Garrison leaders Col. Lance O’Bryan and Command Sgt. Maj. William Fogle judged the contests. They came to a unanimous decision that the Soldier Readiness Branch took the top spot due to their coordinated efforts.



Two of the three of judges agreed on the individual contest winner — Lisa Chism, military honors clerk at the Casualty Assistance Center.



For more photos of the contest, go to https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortknoxky/albums/72177720295343837.