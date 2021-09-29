Hanscom hosts annual fire prevention week

HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, Mass. -- Base officials will observe Fire Prevention Week here Oct. 3 through 9 to educate the community about the different sounds home smoke and carbon monoxide alarms make.



The theme for this year’s fire prevention week is “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety.”



“Smoke and carbon monoxide alarms make distinctly different sounds,” said Hanscom Fire Lt. Casey Videtto. ‘’A good way to learn the difference is to test your alarms at home on a monthly basis and read the manufacturer’s instructions.”



Fire officials said knowing the difference can save lives.



“Knowing what to do when an alarm sounds is the best way to keep you and your family safe from a fire or carbon monoxide emergency,” said Videtto. “When an alarm makes noises, a beeping or a chirping sound, you must take action.”



Often called the silent killer, carbon monoxide is an invisible, odorless, colorless gas created when fuels burn incompletely, according to the National Fire Protection Association.



Videtto said carbon monoxide is especially dangerous because homeowners may not know it is present if alarms aren’t functioning properly.



In addition to testing home alarms, Hanscom fire officials suggest families create an escape plan together and then post it in a common area in the home.



Officials will hold prevention events and visit Hanscom youth programs throughout this year’s Fire Prevention Week.



For more information about the week, contact the Hanscom Fire Department at 781-225-5600.



For additional information on fire prevention, visit https://www.nfpa.org/fpw.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.29.2021 Date Posted: 12.17.2021 Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US