    Hanscom hosts annual fire prevention week

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2021

    Story by Todd Maki 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, Mass. -- Base officials will observe Fire Prevention Week here Oct. 3 through 9 to educate the community about the different sounds home smoke and carbon monoxide alarms make.

    The theme for this year’s fire prevention week is “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety.”

    “Smoke and carbon monoxide alarms make distinctly different sounds,” said Hanscom Fire Lt. Casey Videtto. ‘’A good way to learn the difference is to test your alarms at home on a monthly basis and read the manufacturer’s instructions.”

    Fire officials said knowing the difference can save lives.

    “Knowing what to do when an alarm sounds is the best way to keep you and your family safe from a fire or carbon monoxide emergency,” said Videtto. “When an alarm makes noises, a beeping or a chirping sound, you must take action.”

    Often called the silent killer, carbon monoxide is an invisible, odorless, colorless gas created when fuels burn incompletely, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

    Videtto said carbon monoxide is especially dangerous because homeowners may not know it is present if alarms aren’t functioning properly.

    In addition to testing home alarms, Hanscom fire officials suggest families create an escape plan together and then post it in a common area in the home.

    Officials will hold prevention events and visit Hanscom youth programs throughout this year’s Fire Prevention Week.

    For more information about the week, contact the Hanscom Fire Department at 781-225-5600.

    For additional information on fire prevention, visit https://www.nfpa.org/fpw.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2021
    Date Posted: 12.17.2021 10:36
    Story ID: 411440
    Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US 
