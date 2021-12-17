Combined Resolve XVI Comes to a Close

Photo By Spc. Brandon Best | U.S. Army soldiers with 1-4 Infantry Division moves throughout enemy territory during...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Brandon Best | U.S. Army soldiers with 1-4 Infantry Division moves throughout enemy territory during Combined Resolve XVI at the Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Dec. 14, 2021. Combined Resolve XVI is a United States Army Europe-Africa directed, 7th Army Training Command conducted, Joint Multinational Readiness Center hosted training event for the U.S. Army's 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division that takes place at the Grafenwoehr and Hohenfels Training Areas in northeast Bavaria, Germany that is designed to evaluate and assess the ability to conduct operations in a complex, multi-domain simulated battlespace. (U.S. Army Photo by Cpl. Brandon Best) see less | View Image Page

HOHENFELS, Germany – Combined Resolve XVI tests the ability of the U.S. Army and its allied forces on their ability to work in a joint, multinational environment against adversaries. This rotation marked the 16th Combined Resolve training, which consisted of approximately 4,560 soldiers from the United Kingdom, Ukraine, Slovakia, Italy, Serbia, Lithuania, Greece, Bulgaria, Poland, and the United States.

“[Combined Resolve] is a 10-day full scale recreation of the battlefield with no pauses at all,” said 1st Sgt. Patrick Flanagan, Joint Multinational Readiness Center senior observer. “From start to finish you are completely immersed in this operational environment.”

Combined Resolve provides a full combat training center rotation for U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s Operation Atlantic Resolve deployed armored brigade combat team, testing and certifying their ability to conduct full-spectrum operations in a multinational environment.

The Joint Multinational Readiness Center is the Army’s only combat training center located outside the United States, providing a mobile training capability to Europe that trains leaders, staffs, and units up to Brigade Combat Teams and multinational partners, to dominate in the conduct of the Unified Land Operations anywhere in the world, now and in the future.

“Combined Resolve XVI was a significant capstone for this Atlantic Resolve rotation,” said U.S. Army Capt. Timothy Johnson, 1st Infantry Division brigade civil affairs chief. “All in all, this exercise stretched our Brigade’s systems and capabilities to grow us into a more lethal, technically proficient and multinational-ready force.”

Flanagan said many units get to the environment, and it’s a very immersive and challenging training scenario. Along with the technical and tactical challenges, the environment also poses challenges with the terrain and unpredictable weather patterns. Snow, rain, mud and ice made the steep terrain formidable to conquer, but units within the training adapted well.

Johnson said the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, lived and worked alongside allies and partners for the duration of their Atlantic Resolve rotation, which allowed them to work more cohesively as a team during Combined Resolve XVI.

The 7th Army Training Command and JMRC will reset over the holidays for the beginning of exercise Allied Spirit 22 in January, which features over 3,000 allied and partner units, with the German Army’s 1st Panzer Division acting as the higher headquarters for a brigade from the Latvian Army, all commanding and controlling U.S. and multinational forces.