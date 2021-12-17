NETPDC Announces Junior and Senior Civilians of the Quarter for Third Quarter 2021

Photo By Cheryl Dengler | 211214-N-YR423-4134 PENSACOLA, Fla. (Dec. 14, 2021) (From right to left) Naval...... read more read more Photo By Cheryl Dengler | 211214-N-YR423-4134 PENSACOLA, Fla. (Dec. 14, 2021) (From right to left) Naval Education and Training Professional Development Center (NETPDC) Commanding Officer, Capt. Willie Brisbane, presents Mary Floyd with the junior civilian of the quarter award at the NETPDC headquarters. Floyd received the award based on her superior performance and dedication to duty in assisting with the Advancement Exam Readiness Review (AERR) program reestablishment following COVID-19 mitigation shut downs. Floyd expertly supported the travel and lodging of 292 chief petty officers attending 60 AERRs. (U.S. Navy photo by Cheryl Dengler) see less | View Image Page

PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Naval Education and Training Professional Development Center (NETPDC) announced Dec. 8 the selection of Cheryl Dengler as senior civilian of the quarter (COQ) and Mary Floyd as junior COQ for the third quarter, calendar year 2021.



NETPDC Executive Director William Jackson made the announcement during a virtual all-hands call.



“It is always great when we take time and recognize the hardworking Sailors and civilians of this command,” said Jackson. “Today, I’m honored to announce these well-deserved awards for Cheryl and Mary. They both expertly perform their duties for the command and their efforts do not go unnoticed.”



NETPDC Commanding Officer Capt. Willie Brisbane echoed Jackson’s views in her remarks while presenting the awards to Dengler and Floyd Dec. 14.



“Both Mary and Cheryl have greatly contributed to the successes of this command, and we wish them a sincere congratulations on a job Well-Done!” said Brisbane.



Dengler, who has been with NETPDC for 6 years, serves as the public affairs specialist and is responsible for providing communication products and media support for the command.



Dengler’s selection was based on her superior performance of duties in creating and distributing communication products for the command while covering events such as the change of command, assisting with the communication strategy for the Navy College Program’s recent virtualization, and creating videos and print products to promote Advancement Examination Readiness Reviews (AERRs).



Jeff Bello, the business operations department head and Dengler’s supervisor, believes Dengler contributed to mission accomplishment through her collaboration within the department and higher-echelon commands.



“I am proud to have Cheryl win the senior COQ award,” said Bello. “She has not only done a great job for NETPDC but also helped out Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) when needed—a true example of teamwork in action.”



Dengler, a retired Marine Corps captain, is honored by the selection considering the outstanding work achieved within the command.



“Since I see firsthand and publicize what this command accomplishes, I am truly grateful to receive this award,” said Dengler. “There are so many great employees here at NETPDC and to be recognized by our leadership is truly an honor.”



Floyd has been with NETPDC for 40 years and serves as a management assistant for the Navy Advancement Center. Floyd’s duties include serving as the travel coordinator and logistics specialist for all AERR Fleet Subject Matter Experts (FSMEs).



Floyd’s selection was based on her superior performance and dedication to duty in assisting with the AERR program reestablishment following COVID-19 mitigation shut downs. Floyd expertly supported the travel and lodging of 292 chief petty officers attending 60 AERRs.



Patti Gibson, the exam development division head and Floyd’s supervisor, believes Floyd’s efforts were critical in supporting exam development capabilities and helped ensure mission readiness for the command.



“As the travel coordinator, Mary successfully tackled a lot of challenges resulting from the pandemic shut down and restart of AERRs,” said Gibson. “She completed over 60% of the year's FSME travel in just three months! And when faced with lodging challenges for 292 chief petty officers, she resolved them quickly and professionally.”



Floyd is thankful for the selection and appreciates the command’s recognition of her work.



“I’m truly elated to have been selected,” said Floyd. ”It was an honor to receive the award from Capt. Brisbane as well. I enjoy my job, and it is a pleasure to serve the Sailors in the fleet.”



Both selectees had a vast impact on NETPDC’s continuing mission of serving and advancing Sailors through personal and professional development.



As part of the MyNavy HR Force Development team, NETPDC provides products and services that enable and enhance education, training, career development, and personnel advancement throughout the Navy. Primary elements of the command include the Voluntary Education Department, the Navy Advancement Center, and the Resources Management Department.



Additional information about NETPDC can be found at https://www.netc.navy.mil/NETPDC.