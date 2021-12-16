Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    173rd Paratroopers donate toys in two partnered Italian towns

    Delivering the Toys

    Photo By Capt. Robyn Haake | Lt. Col. Jefferson Burges and Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony Powers Jr., the Commander and...... read more read more

    CAMISANO AND QUINTO VICENTINO , ITALY

    12.16.2021

    Story by Capt. Robyn Haake 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    Airborne units across the U.S. Army routinely hold an event known as “Toy Drop” around the holiday season, which typically consists of paratroopers donating toys to their local community as good neighbors. Some exchange the toy for a chance to earn foreign parachusist wings. This year, the 54th BEB was not promised anything in exchange, simply asked to help bring some joy to their local communities.

    Each battalion in the 173rd Airborne Brigade (in Italy) is partnered with a local Italian community. Some are partnered with two. Every battalion command team routinely coordinates engagements with their corresponding local leaders to be inclusive of each other’s culture and events.

    Paratroopers from the 54th BEB took it upon themselves to donate toys before an airborne operation last week where over 1,100 “Sky Soldiers” made one last jump before the holidays. The commander and command sergeant major put on their new Army Green Service Uniforms or “Pinks and Greens,” as they are commonly referred to, and took a drive to the local towns of Camisano and Quinto Vicentino to meet mayors Renzo Marangon and Renzo Segato.

    While meeting their partnered local leaders in their town hall, Mayors Marangon and Segato both took time to express their appreciation for the battalion’s continued outreach and express their hope for a long-lasting relationship between the engineer army unit and their community.

    Lt. Col. Jefferson Burges, Commander of the 54th BEB, is a big believer in Toy Drop and the extensive good it can do.

    "Toy Drop is an important opportunity for us. For our soldiers and our families to continue to show appreciation for the communities that we get to live in, in this beautiful country of Italy. As some of us spend time away from our families back stateside during the holiday season, it still gives us the opportunity to connect with the families and communities here that we live with in this country.”

