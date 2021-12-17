Soldiers, family members build Strong Bonds at winter resort

Courtesy Photo | Couples from U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys split into teams for a communication...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Couples from U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys split into teams for a communication competition at a Strong Bonds marriage training event Dec. 10, 2021 at Vivaldi Ski Resort in Hongcheon City, South Korea. see less | View Image Page

By Chaplain (Maj.) Christian Bang

Special to U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Public Affairs



CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea – U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Soldiers and their family members attended a Strong Bonds marriage training event Dec. 9 to 11 at the Vivaldi Ski Resort in Hongcheon City.



The retreat aimed to enhance married Soldiers’ resiliency and family readiness by learning how to sustain a strong and healthy marriage. The curriculum focused on the Five Love Languages and effective communication. The training included couples and small group activities.



"This Strong Bonds couples event was a great experience because it helped me understand more about my wife’s primary love language so that I can continue to fill up my wife’s love tank,” said Sgt. Bernard Reyes, an Apache helicopter repairer who has been stationed in South Korea for three months. “It also made me realize about things that are lacking in our relationship, opening my eyes to the things I needed to do to make my wife feel loved by spending quality time with her.”



The training helped couples develop greater understanding of the importance of speaking their spouses’ primary love language and effectively communicating with their spouses to enhance their healthy relationship.



“The Strong Bonds training has impacted my marriage by putting in perspective how the stuff that we do or say, no matter how big or small, has a meaningful impact overall,” said Sgt. 1st Class Jose Candelario, an airfield division senior leader. “It doesn’t matter if it’s by planning a big dinner on our anniversary, just having a small lunch just the two of us, or by simply picking up the mess around the house, I learn that my spouse will appreciate me taking those extra steps.”



The 23 families also had a chance to participate in ski and snow activities available at the resort, including sledding and tubing.



The Strong Bonds couples training event aimed to strengthen military families and enhance learning and relationship building. Stronger marriages increase Soldiers’ involvement and commitment to their family and contribute to the Soldiers’ overall wellness and readiness to accomplish their assigned mission.