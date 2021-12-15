Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    High Wind Damage December 2021

    Fort Riley Damaging Wind Event December 16

    Photo By Scott Rhodes | Fort Riley sustained damage from a high wind event on December 15, 2021.... read more read more

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2021

    Story by Steve Elstrom, Patrecia Geistfeld, Kirk Hutchinson, Kaitlin Knauer, Collen McGee, Thomas Reust and Scott Rhodes

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    Fort Riley storm damage update



    The Dec. 15 damaging wind event, which impacted the region, damaged more than 80 facilities and numerous homes on Fort Riley, caused some low-hanging or downed power lines and broke numerous trees or limbs.



    Damages occurred across the Army installation with primary significant building damage on historic main post. Several facilities, including numerous family homes, lost power Wednesday afternoon. By 3 a.m. Thursday, technicians restored power to all but a few exceptions.



    Col. Will McKannay, Garrison Commander, said, "Fort Riley professionals did a great job protecting the community and responding to damages from this unprecedented event. We are grateful there were no injuries and are committed to the quickest possible return to normal operations."



    Because Fort Riley has its own water treatment and storage capabilities, the post is not impacted by a water supply issue in neighboring Junction City.



    Members of the Fort Riley community are encouraged to sign up for our ALERT! system. Subscribing to this Mass Warning and Notification System ensures that Soldiers and families are notified of emergency and workforce notifications. To sign up Soldiers may follow the tutorial at https://home.army.mil/riley/application/files/9116/1549/9610/ALERT_Sign-Up_Instructions_v6_5.pdf.

    For more information visit https://home.army.mil/riley/index.php/about/dir-staff/DPTMS/ready-army

