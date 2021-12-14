NMFSC Leadership Meets with SA Mayor

Courtesy Photo | 211214-N-IT566-0023 SAN ANTONIO, Texas (Dec. 14, 2021) - Rear Adm. Cynthia Kuehner,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 211214-N-IT566-0023 SAN ANTONIO, Texas (Dec. 14, 2021) - Rear Adm. Cynthia Kuehner, commander of Naval Medical Forces Support Command (NMFSC), presents Ron Nirenberg, mayor of San Antonio, a challenge coin after an office call at city hall. This was Kuehner’s first opportunity to meet with Nirenberg, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and provided an opportunity to discuss how the city and NMFSC can collaborate to support one another. (US Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David Kolmel/Released) see less | View Image Page

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Rear Adm. Cynthia Kuehner, commander of Naval Medical Forces Support Command, and Command Master Chief Jason Reynolds had an office call with San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, Dec. 14.

This is the first formal meeting between the two leaders, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was an honor to meet with Mayor Nirenberg,” said Kuehner. “The friendly and hospitable San Antonio community is welcoming to military service members and their families. There are many opportunities for our service members to embrace in San Antonio, and our collective community is enhanced by the strength of diverse mission partnerships. I am very fortunate to call San Antonio home.”

Nirenberg was appreciative for the chance to meet with Kuehner.

“I was grateful for the opportunity to meet with Rear Admiral Kuehner and welcome her back to San Antonio,” said Nirenberg. “I felt it was important for Rear Admiral Kuehner to know that the doors to our city and my office are always open. Conversations with military leadership provide the insight San Antonio needs to ensure our military installations receive the necessary resources to flourish in our city.”

Kuehner additionally expressed appreciation for all that San Antonio does for the military.

“San Antonio honors its active and veteran military community members, and it was a great opportunity to personally say ‘thank you’ to Mayor Nirenberg,” said Kuehner.