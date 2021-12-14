Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMFSC Leadership Meets With SA Mayor

    NMFSC Leadership Meets with SA Mayor

    Courtesy Photo | 211214-N-IT566-0023 SAN ANTONIO, Texas (Dec. 14, 2021) - Rear Adm. Cynthia Kuehner,...... read more read more

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2021

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class David Kolmel 

    Naval Medical Forces Support Command

    SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Rear Adm. Cynthia Kuehner, commander of Naval Medical Forces Support Command, and Command Master Chief Jason Reynolds had an office call with San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, Dec. 14.
    This is the first formal meeting between the two leaders, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
    “It was an honor to meet with Mayor Nirenberg,” said Kuehner. “The friendly and hospitable San Antonio community is welcoming to military service members and their families. There are many opportunities for our service members to embrace in San Antonio, and our collective community is enhanced by the strength of diverse mission partnerships. I am very fortunate to call San Antonio home.”
    Nirenberg was appreciative for the chance to meet with Kuehner.
    “I was grateful for the opportunity to meet with Rear Admiral Kuehner and welcome her back to San Antonio,” said Nirenberg. “I felt it was important for Rear Admiral Kuehner to know that the doors to our city and my office are always open. Conversations with military leadership provide the insight San Antonio needs to ensure our military installations receive the necessary resources to flourish in our city.”
    Kuehner additionally expressed appreciation for all that San Antonio does for the military.
    “San Antonio honors its active and veteran military community members, and it was a great opportunity to personally say ‘thank you’ to Mayor Nirenberg,” said Kuehner.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2021
    Date Posted: 12.16.2021 18:33
    Story ID: 411387
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMFSC Leadership Meets With SA Mayor, by PO1 David Kolmel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    NMFSC Leadership Meets with SA Mayor
    NMFSC Leadership Meets with SA Mayor
    NMFSC Leadership Meets with SA Mayor
    NMFSC Leadership Meets with SA Mayor

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine
    San Antonio
    NMFSC
    Naval Medical Forces Support Command
    Ron Nirenberg

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT