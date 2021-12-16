5 ASC security specialists achieve certifications for educational development in career field

Photo By Jon Connor | Matt Sannito, deputy to the commanding general, U.S. Army Sustainment Command, stands...... read more read more Photo By Jon Connor | Matt Sannito, deputy to the commanding general, U.S. Army Sustainment Command, stands with ASC security personnel who have achieved their Security Professional Education Development certification Dec. 2 at ASC headquarters, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois.. Recipients from left are Jodie Wesemann, Brandi Gregoire, and Dan Redman. Also receiving certification, but not present at the ceremony, are Megan Ochoa and Jon Pollard. (Photo by Jon Micheal Connor, ASC Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. -- Five employees working in security with the U.S. Army Sustainment Command were recognized for their recent certification achievements.



Matt Sannito, deputy to the commanding general, ASC, presented congratulatory letters to Brandi Gregoire, Jodie Wesemann, and Dan Redman Dec. 2 at ASC headquarters. Also receiving letters, but not present were Megan Ochoa and Jon Pollard. All recipients are security specialists.



Sannito provided the employees a congratulatory note signed by Daniel Bradford, Senior Executive Service, chief of G2/6, (Intelligence/Information) U.S. Army Materiel Command, for achieving their Security Professional Education Development certification.



During the ceremony, Sannito praised the employees for their hard work and steadfastness in achieving the certifications.



All five fall under the Defense Civilian Intelligence Personnel System, which incorporates all Department of Defense intelligence positions under a single, performance-based, mission-focused personnel management system.



In March 2019, the DOD issued a requirement for DOD personnel, federal employees and contractors, who are assigned to a security position to be certified with the SPēD certification. This certification initiative verifies the credibility of security professionals, promoting interoperability, defining standards, and providing structure for those certified to smoothly transfer their skills across other programs within the federal government and industry.



The DOD mandate required all Army security specialists in the 0080-series, who started in a new position on or after March 20, 2019, fulfill the SPēD certification for their position within two years. Anyone who started their current security position before March 20, 2019, is exempt from the mandate.



However, achieving the certification, regardless of whether it’s required for a specific position, remains valuable to both individuals and employers in the security workforce.



For employers, coming across someone who is SPēD-certified immediately provides a reference for a person’s understanding of the industry’s absolute standards and represents their ability to increase workforce productivity in a way that translates across multiple programs.



The certifications were: Physical Security Certification, Security Asset Protection Professional Certification and Security Fundamentals Professional Certification. ASC personnel certified in:



O Gregoire – SFPC

O Ochoa – SFPC

O Pollard – PSC, SAPPC, SFPC

O Redman – SPFC

O Wesemann – PSC, SFPC



Editor’s note: Information for this article was provided in part from an article written by Christine Mitchell, public affairs specialist, AMC, Redstone Arsenal, titled “AMC security workforce mandated to achieve professional certification, demonstrate proficiency in the security field”.