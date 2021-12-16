Media Advisory: Marines to Hand out Toys to Local NOLA Families at Toys for Tots Distribution

Photo By Staff Sgt. Chris Massey | Detachment One, Communication Company, Combat Logistics Regiment 45, 4th Marine...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Chris Massey | Detachment One, Communication Company, Combat Logistics Regiment 45, 4th Marine Logistics Group at Grissom Air Reserve Base, Ind., needs donations for its annual Toys for Tots campaign no later than Dec. 15, 2013. The mission of the Toys for Tots program is to collect new, unwrapped toys during October, November and December each year, and distribute those toys as Christmas gifts to less-fortunate children in the community in which the campaign is conducted. (U.S. Air Force graphic/Tech. Sgt. Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner) see less | View Image Page

NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Marines and Sailors from Marine Forces Reserve, headquarters located in Algiers, are working with the New Orleans chapter of the Marine Corps Toys for Tots Program in partnership with Endeavor Enterprises, L.L.C., to hand out toys to local families in need this Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 18 and 19 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., here, at the parking lot on 1037 Camp Street, next to the National WWII Museum.



Media is invited to attend a media availability on Saturday, Dec. 18, from 10 to 11 a.m. News teams can expect to capture video, imagery, and interviews of the following:

• Vehicles pulling up with Marines and T4Ts volunteers placing bags of toys in the trunk (contactless delivery, COVID mitigation).

• Large tent where all toys to be donated are stored.

• Available UMSC interviews – Lt. Gen. David Bellon, Commander Marine Forces Reserve; Sgt. Maj. Carlos Ruiz, Senior Enlisted Leader, MARFORRES; T4Ts NOLA Coordinator, GySgt Michael Ladler; junior Marine volunteers.

• Available civilian interviews – family members who are receiving the new toys (at their interest).



Last year’s T4Ts effort in New Orleans yielded a distribution of 59,480 toys, which helped 25,190 local children.



“The Marine Toys for Tots program is a great team to be on and its mission is worthy. The volunteers who underpin this campaign to provide hope to America’s less fortunate children through the gift of a new toy have done exceptionally well under difficult circumstances due to the global pandemic. And this upcoming holiday season, we have another opportunity to come together as a Marine Corps team and help those in need because it’s the right thing to do,” said Lt. Gen. David Bellon.



For more information or to RSVP for the media avail, contact the Marine Forces Reserve Communication Strategy and Operations Office at craig.thomas@usmc.mil.