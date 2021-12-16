Army medical maintenance team helps brighten season for less fortunate families

Courtesy Photo | Team members from the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency’s Medical Maintenance...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Team members from the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency’s Medical Maintenance Operations Division in Tracy, California, are pictured with gifts purchased to support the Adopt-A-Family program on the installation. In their first year participating, the group of 18 employees provided gifts for 11 children from five families. (U.S. Army photo courtesy Isaac Newman) see less | View Image Page

TRACY, Calif. -- Giving back to those less fortunate feels better around the holidays, and it’s just the right thing to do.



That was some of the feedback from team members at the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency’s Medical Maintenance Operations Division, or MMOD, in Tracy, California, where they participated in an annual Adopt-A-Family drive to provide gifts to children.



A total of 18 employees from MMOD-Tracy participated in the effort, a first for the team, helping to provide gifts for 11 children from five different families to open Christmas morning.



“We easily had over $1,000 in gifts,” said Isaac Newman, director of the MMOD-Tracy. “Given the outpouring of support, we will undoubtedly be adopting even more next year.”



Newman credited the organization’s dedicated employees, who have continued to work tirelessly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, for taking the opportunity to help those less fortunate around the holidays.



“It was a wonderful outpouring of love, support and giving,” he said. “All gave with a cheerful heart and truly were blessed through this, possibly even more so than those receiving some great gifts this holiday season.”



Here is what some MMOD-Tracy team members said about participating:



“I wanted to participate because I wanted to share my blessing with someone else who needed it.” – Jamaica Bonachita



“I wanted to participate because the holidays have always been important in my family. Being able to help another family during the holiday season hopefully passes along the joy of the holiday season.” – Alexis Jimenez



“It feels good to help someone in need.” – Jessica Bradshaw



“There is nothing that makes me happier than seeing a child smile and be happy to receive their gift.” Jowel Liwanag



“These type of events will forever live in the hearts and minds of the individuals that are selflessly supported.” – Hunter Akers



“My goal was to make sure no child wakes up on Christmas morning without at least one toy they wanted under the tree.” – David Myers