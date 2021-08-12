Miller appointed as member of Senior Executive Service; realizes unforeseen dream

Photo By Linda Lambiotte | Hong Miller, Civilian Human Resources Agency deputy director, smiles for a photo with...... read more read more Photo By Linda Lambiotte | Hong Miller, Civilian Human Resources Agency deputy director, smiles for a photo with family and friends who could not attend in person her SES promotion ceremony. The event was held at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, Dec. 8, and livestreamed through Microsoft Teams. (Photo by Linda Lambiotte, ASC Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. – Dec. 8 was a day that Hong Miller never planned for throughout her career, but thanks to her husband, she changed her path to become the newest member of the Senior Executive Service.



Miller, whose federal service spans over 32 years with the Department of Defense, was appointed to Senior Executive Service during a ceremony here. The ceremony was also streamed live and viewed by Miller’s family, friends and coworkers.



Miller has served as the deputy director of the Civilian Human Resources Agency for the last six months. In this position, she provides comprehensive civilian human resources services, advice, and support to Army commanders, directors and employees, and to select Defense agencies. Miller is also responsible for planning, synchronizing, and integrating the Civilian Human Resources operations mission across the CHRA regions.



Her previous assignments include serving as director of the Defense Logistics Agency’s Human Resources Services and director of the Defense Civilian Personnel Advisory Service’s Employment and Compensation Line of Business.



“Today's a special day for Hong.” said Carol Burton, CHRA director, who served as the ceremony host. “We met about six months ago, and I feel like we are lifelong friends. There was an instant connection and we often talk about how today was just kind of meant to be.



“You've got a big responsibility as your pastor talked about [during the invocation], but I know that you are up for it. You have some great experience,” Burton said. “You've been a leader in two very large DOD organizations, and you're already six months into the CHRA deputy position which speaks volumes about your talent, your dedication, your motivation, and your leadership skills.”



The SES is a position classification in the civil service of the federal government. It was created in 1979 when the Civil Service Reform Act of 1978 went into effect.



Senior Executive Service members are individuals appointed by the president of the United States, and confirmed by the Senate, to serve as leaders in the highest levels of federal government. They serve as the major link between presidential appointees and the federal workforce.



They operate and oversee nearly every government activity in approximately 75 federal agencies. According to Burton, there are about 300,000 Army civilians and only 1% of them are senior executives.



Miller’s ceremony had a personal touch as she was administered the oath of office as her husband, Patrick Miller, held a family Bible belonging to Miller’s father – retired Army Sgt. 1st Class Johnny Thomas Maroney. Maroney is a 20-year veteran who served in Vietnam and Korea. Maroney, along with Miller’s mother and three daughters, were able to join the ceremony virtually.



It was through the encouragement and support of her husband that Miller became an SES.



“He helped me to realize a dream that I didn’t always understand that I was dreaming,” said Miller. “While I’ve always admired those who rose to the SES ranks, I didn’t necessarily aspire to become an SES until later in my career, when I actually served as a supervisor and leader, and understood the role that leaders play to influence teams to make a positive difference in support of the defense mission,” said Miller. “I was drawn to the opportunity to lead and influence people in a positive way. Helping people see and reach their potential energizes me.”



Miller attributed much of her success to others as well.



“I am so grateful for the opportunity to reach this pinnacle in my career. This event today is really about all of those who supported me, those who mentored me, those who contributed in one way or another over the course of my career,” she said. “It's about those who are willing to follow me as team members, as well as my peers who willingly collaborated, and sometimes challenged me, so that I could really step up and be the best person.”



As the new deputy director of CHRA, Miller said she plans to posture the organization to increase their strategic competency and capability in order to be a strategic partner to their serviced commands and customers. This will be achieved through optimizing available tools and resources, including predictive data analytics, to inform creative workforce strategies.



While moving CHRA into the future, Miller said she will focus on the more than 4,800 people dispersed across the globe for whom she is responsible.



“I’d like them to know that I care about them and their families, and am committed to a positive organizational culture,” Miller said. “It’s an ongoing effort to establish and maintain an organizational culture where everyone feels valued and respected, and I welcome suggestions to ensure that CHRA moves forward in the best way possible.”



Miller closed the ceremony with a vow to her organization.



“I recognize now that more than ever, that I am called to lead with purpose and with passion. I accept my appointment into the Senior Executive Service, fully acknowledging the responsibility that is before me. And that's the responsibility to lead and demonstrate the Army values. I look forward to the opportunity to lead CHRA into the future. I am grateful again to Army leadership for entrusting me with this huge responsibility. And as I said, I don't take it lightly, and I vow to give my all to CHRA and to the Army each and every day.”