Jenn DeHaan | Fort Knox News



FORT KNOX, Ky. – Santa toured Fort Knox in the 2021 annual Christmas parade, only he wasn’t riding in his traditional sleigh.



For about four hours the evening of Dec. 15, Santa, Mrs. Claus and a few of their elves waved to Fort Knox residents from atop a Radcliff firetruck fully decorated for the holidays. Christmas songs and Santa’s classic “Ho ho ho” could be heard from loud speakers throughout installation neighborhoods as the Fort Knox Fire Department escorted the North Pole team around post.



“We get excited every year when this time comes around,” said Fort Knox Fire Department Chief Jay Schiedewitz. “We get to team up with the Radcliff Fire Department, who’s a great supporter of us, and it’s just great to be able to do this for the community that we serve. It’s truly an honor.”



Many post housing residents could be seen in their yards, on their porches and the sidewalks in front of their homes as they waved back to Santa and smiled as candy was tossed from the firetruck.



The parade, which was initially scheduled as a two-night event, had to be converted to a one-night affair due to weather. The tradition first began in 2017.



-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Editor’s note: View more photos from the event by visiting https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortknoxky/albums/72157720242512199.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.16.2021 Date Posted: 12.16.2021 13:38 Story ID: 411340 Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Annual Santa parade returns to Fort Knox, by Jenn DeHaan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.