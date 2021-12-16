Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Annual Santa parade returns to Fort Knox

    Annual Santa parade returns to Fort Knox

    Photo By Jenn DeHaan | Fort Knox housing residents wave to Santa as he tours installation neighborhoods Dec....... read more read more

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2021

    Story by Jenn DeHaan 

    Fort Knox

    Jenn DeHaan | Fort Knox News

    FORT KNOX, Ky. – Santa toured Fort Knox in the 2021 annual Christmas parade, only he wasn’t riding in his traditional sleigh.

    For about four hours the evening of Dec. 15, Santa, Mrs. Claus and a few of their elves waved to Fort Knox residents from atop a Radcliff firetruck fully decorated for the holidays. Christmas songs and Santa’s classic “Ho ho ho” could be heard from loud speakers throughout installation neighborhoods as the Fort Knox Fire Department escorted the North Pole team around post.

    “We get excited every year when this time comes around,” said Fort Knox Fire Department Chief Jay Schiedewitz. “We get to team up with the Radcliff Fire Department, who’s a great supporter of us, and it’s just great to be able to do this for the community that we serve. It’s truly an honor.”

    Many post housing residents could be seen in their yards, on their porches and the sidewalks in front of their homes as they waved back to Santa and smiled as candy was tossed from the firetruck.

    The parade, which was initially scheduled as a two-night event, had to be converted to a one-night affair due to weather. The tradition first began in 2017.

    -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

    Editor’s note: View more photos from the event by visiting https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortknoxky/albums/72157720242512199.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2021
    Date Posted: 12.16.2021 13:38
    Story ID: 411340
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Annual Santa parade returns to Fort Knox, by Jenn DeHaan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Annual Santa parade returns to Fort Knox
    Annual Santa parade returns to Fort Knox

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Fort Knox

    Kentucky

    Christmas

    Santa

    parade

    TAGS

    Fort Knox
    Kentucky
    Christmas
    Santa
    firetruck
    parade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT