BAMC Fisher House matriarch retiring after 29 years

Courtesy Photo | Inge Godfrey, Brooke Army Medical Center's Fisher House manager, takes a ride on a rocking horse at the Fisher House, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Oct. 21, 2016. Godfrey will retire at the end of 2021 with 29 years of service as BAMC's Fisher House manager. (Courtesy Photo)

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas (December 16, 2021) -- After 29 years, Brooke Army Medical Center’s Fisher House manager is set to retire at the end of the year.



Inge Godfrey has spent nearly three decades as the matriarch of the four Fisher Houses on the BAMC campus, providing thousands of families a place to call home while their loved ones heal.



In 1990, Zachary and Elizabeth Fisher began the Fisher House program, dedicating more than $20 million to the construction of comfort homes for families of hospitalized service members.



With the establishment of Fisher Houses throughout the United States and in Landstuhl, Germany, the program has provided thousands of lodging days, saving families millions of dollars each year, a service invaluable to these Armed Forces families.



“When I started, back in 1992, there was only one Fisher House with seven rooms at BAMC,” Godfrey said. “Today, we have four Fisher Houses with a total of 57 rooms.”



Through the years many families have come and gone from the BAMC Fisher Houses, but many have lasting memories of Godfrey and the time they spent there.



“I will never forget my time at the BAMC Fisher House,” said Genette Burgess, who spent time at the Fisher House while her husband was recovering from injuries he sustained in Afghanistan.



“Inge did everything she could to help us in our time of need,” Burgess said. “We didn’t have a place to stay. She made sure we as a family had a place to heal together near the hospital and (Center for the Intrepid). She kept us together and loved on my girls making sure they had everything they needed; whether that was a meal to eat that day, school supplies or just fun at her kid’s day festival.”



Donna Lowery, a former patient at the CFI, agrees.



“Inge is a strong, compassionate, knowledgeable and warm person,” Lowery said. “She always put Fisher House and the residents first, working very early in the morning to late in the day and coming in on her own time. She immersed herself into planning every event so it was perfect for the adults and children.



“Inge went out of her way to aid families or (non-medical attendees) with information to assist them,” Lowery added. “She was kind and always looking for ways to make the residents stay more comfortable by providing boxed lunches and meals on a holiday or food so we could cook as a family. Because that’s what Fisher House is, a home away from home with others in similar circumstances coming together to share a place to eat and sleep. Inge is irreplaceable!”



Godfrey also carries special memories, such as her Children’s Day events and the annual barbecues celebrating the birthday of Fisher House founder Zachary Fisher.



“It’s always been a pleasure to come to work,” Godfrey said. “Everything was special. I appreciated all the community support. There was never a dreary day.”



“I definitely want to thank the BAMC staff – nurses, case workers, and the command,” Godfrey added. “They were outstanding in supporting the Fisher House mission. I don’t think there could be anybody better than BAMC people, and I thank them from the bottom of my heart.”



When asked what her plans are for the future, she said she will probably do volunteer work, travel and visit family.



“I hope I will live a little longer to enjoy my retirement,” she said laughingly. “That’s the main thing.”