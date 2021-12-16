Beale Airmen receive new dining option

BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. - A new dragon’s lair can now be found on base, and it is not where the U-2 Dragon Ladies are kept. Located near the flightline, the Dragon’s Lair Dining Facility opened Dec. 15, 2021, at Beale Air Force Base, California.



The Dragon’s Lair provides a more accessible and affordable dining option for all Recce Town Airmen, especially those who work on or near the flightline.



“Airmen vocalized to leadership that there wasn't a convenient dining option near the flightline,” said 1st Lt. Allayna Lawrence, 9th Force Support Squadron deputy sustainment flight commander. “Now, we have the Dragon’s Lair which gives them the ability to get whatever food they want, either hot, cold or to-go options, without having to travel to the other side of base.”



The Ramoneda, the old dining facility near the flightline, does not operate like the Contrails Dining Facility. It transitioned into serving the K.A.R.T. Kado’s food truck menu.



"Not only does the Dragon’s Lair provide more food options for Airmen, but it also enables our 24/7 mission to continue without interruption," said Lawrence.



The Dragon’s Lair food kiosk project commenced November 2020, at a cost of approximately $2.2 million dollars for construction and furnishing.



“The Dragon’s Lair grand opening culminates a true expedited team effort by multiple agencies outside of Beale as well as local units to include the 9th Force Support Squadron, the 9th Civil Engineering Squadron, the 9th Contracting Squadron, the 9th Operational Support Squadron, and the 9th Comptroller Squadron,” said Maj Joseph Mitchell, 9th Force Support Squadron Director of Operations. “From identifying the need for more food options near the flightline, to constructing and opening this great facility providing those requested options, this project is a huge win for Beale and all our mission partners.”



The Dragon’s Lair is located in Building 1080 and scheduled to be open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. for to-go options and will have breakfast, lunch and dinner during normal meal periods for all Airmen.

