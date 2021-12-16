Photo Essay: Marines train in Fort McCoy's Cold-Weather Operations Course, Part II

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A Marine with the 6th Marine Regiment of Camp Lejeune, N.C., participates in training...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | A Marine with the 6th Marine Regiment of Camp Lejeune, N.C., participates in training Dec. 1, 2021, in the Cold-Weather Operations Course (CWOC) Class 22-01 at Fort McCoy, Wis. More than 150 Marines participated in the course that was temporarily reworked to support the training needs of the Marines. CWOC staff ran three, three-day field training exercise courses with the Marines from Dec. 1 to 9, 2021. After the first CWOC class completes its training, the CWOC training team of instructors will also conduct five more 14-day training sessions of CWOC into March 2022. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Marines with the 6th Marine Regiment of Camp Lejeune, N.C., are shown participating in training Dec. 1, 2021, in the Cold-Weather Operations Course (CWOC) Class 22-01 at Fort McCoy, Wis.



More than 150 Marines participated in the course that was temporarily reworked to support the training needs of the Marines. CWOC staff ran three, three-day field training exercise courses with the Marines from Dec. 1 to 9, 2021.



After the first CWOC class completes its training, the CWOC training team of instructors will also conduct five more 14-day training sessions of CWOC into March 2022.



CWOC students are trained on a variety of cold-weather subjects in the course, including snowshoe training and how to use ahkio sleds and other gear.



Training also focuses on terrain and weather analysis, risk management, cold-weather clothing, developing winter fighting positions in the field, camouflage and concealment, and numerous other areas that are important to know in order to survive and operate in a cold-weather environment.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



