DSMMCX Creates New Internship Program

The Dam Safety Modification Mandatory Center of Expertise, located in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Huntington District, initiated the Dam Safety Strategic Intern program in order to develop high performing, interdisciplinary Dam Safety Specialists through a structured training program hosted by the USACE Dam Safety Production Center Management Group.

The purpose of the program is to recruit entry-level civil engineers and geologists into a three-year, full-time training program composed of on-the-job experiential training with recognized experts, formal classroom training, online self-directed study, and structured mentoring.

“The main goal of this program is to create a sustainable source of engineers deliberately prepared to build the bench of future staff engaged in dam safety work,” said Caitlin Artman, administration officer for the DSMMCX. “Upon completion of the program, the participants will be placed in permanent positions within the USACE Dam Safety Program.”

This program provides multiple benefits for the participants selected for the internship.

“I was interested in being able to impact and take part in USACE projects across the country,” said Clare Cholewa, Dam Safety Strategic Intern. “I felt that this program would give me broader knowledge that I could use to benefit projects later in my career.”

While part of this program, the interns will travel to multiple districts to work with a wide range of experts on a variety of different projects. This will allow the interns an opportunity to see what areas of the field they will both excel at and enjoy.

“I am excited to see where I go next,” said Isaias Enriquez, Dam Safety Strategic Intern. “Because we travel a lot during this program, it gives us an opportunity to work on a lot of different projects, meet different people, and work in different parts of the country.”

This program also provides a multitude of benefits for USACE. Artman said she believed the biggest benefit is the strategic and agency-wide perspective on training and development this program provides.

“The DSSI program leverages all facets of USACE Dam Safety, including study, design, and construction, to provide developmental assignments and access to subject matter experts who are actively solving technical challenges with significant life safety implications,” said Artman. “This allows for an immersive training program that should build competence more quickly than we’ve done in the past. On-site, firsthand experience with the most complex and innovative dam safety modifications in USACE should build a new generation of strong and capable Dam Safety Specialists.”

While some interns have already been selected and started the program, there are still openings for those interested and eligible for the positions available.

“I would recommend the program to anyone starting a career in civil engineering who is interested in civil works or dam safety,” said Cholewa. “It is, however, quite challenging to be on the move so much. We receive tons and tons of support from our supervisors and staff at the MCX, and it would not be possible to do this without them!”

The DSMMCX is recruiting potential interns through announcements at USA Jobs website, participation in virtual “Handshake” events at universities and through targeted recruiting at universities in their local area of responsibility. To see more information on eligibility requirements and how to apply for the program, visit here: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/606475800

