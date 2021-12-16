ANR, ALCOM, 11AF commander honored with Alaska Native Honoring Ceremony

Photo By Senior Airman Emily Farnsworth | U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. David Krumm, commander of the Alaskan North American Aerospace...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Emily Farnsworth | U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. David Krumm, commander of the Alaskan North American Aerospace Defense Command Region, North American Aerospace Defense Command; commander of Alaskan Command, U.S. Northern Command; and commander of the 11th Air Force, Pacific Air Forces, speaks during an Alaska Native naming ceremony in Anchorage, Alaska, Dec. 13, 2021. The Alaska Federation of Natives hosted the event honoring Krumm for his service and his active engagement with the Alaska Native community during his tenure in Alaska. The naming ceremony is based on the traditional belief that a person’s name reflects the character they possess. The ceremony showcased the bond between the Alaska Native community and the military in Alaska. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emily Farnsworth) see less | View Image Page

The Alaska Federation of Natives hosted a naming ceremony honoring U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. David Krumm for his service and active engagement with the Alaska Native community in Anchorage, Dec. 13.



Krumm holds many titles, including commander of the Alaskan North American Aerospace Defense Command Region, North American Aerospace Defense Command; commander of Alaskan Command, U.S. Northern Command; and commander of the 11th Air Force, Pacific Air Forces, and received names from two Alaska Native regional cultures: the Tlingit and the Iñupiaq.



Representing more than 140,000 members of the Native community, AFN is the largest statewide organization for Natives in Alaska. The organization supports the Native community in both government and public policy issues, and promotes the preservation of the unique Native culture.



The Iñupiaq name given was Siulliuqti, meaning leader, and was presented by Gail Schubert, Bering Straits Native Corporation president and CEO, and chosen by her 95-year-old mother Betty Anagick, the oldest elder living in the village of Unalakleet.



“She chose the word Siulliuqti, which means leader in our dialect, [because of Krumm’s] leadership in Alaska and the Arctic to ensure our shores, waters, airspace and country are kept safe from incursions by non-Arctic countries,” Schubert said.



The Tlingit name bestowed on Krumm is Kitch yaa.



“Kitch yaa means under Raven’s wing,” said Joey Zuboff, a Deisheetaan clan leader who

represents the Raven house. “This is what we are going to do; we are going to put [Krumm] under our wing. We don’t just adopt people for no reason. We know that Lt Gen Krumm will do what he can for the people of Alaska”



Throughout the ceremony, leaders from various Alaska Native communities spoke on the importance of their cultural traditions and honoring Krumm for the efforts he has made to connect to the Alaska Native peoples.



“We as Iñupiaq people believe naming is part of the foundation of who we are and who we become,” said Reggie Joule. “The names we are given carry us… When you are given a Native name, there are times when we know we need to call upon the strength of that name.”



Members from several cultural groups from across the state presented gifts to Krumm and his spouse, Lisa Krumm, to thank them for the NORAD, Alaskan Command, and 11th Air Force’s priority to maintain active involvement with the Alaska Native community.



The ceremony also featured a presentation of an Athabascan chief necklace from Chief PJ Simon, Tanana Chiefs Conference, and a performance by the Alaska Native Heritage Center Dancers to showcase the richness of Alaska Native culture.



Krumm spoke on the honor of being accepted into the Alaska Native community.



“[The Alaska Native community] are family, they love each other, they love their people, they love the land, and they love their country,” Krumm said. “I think that military service and the Alaska Native community are one and the same. I am grateful for the relationship we have and that we will continue. I am humbled to be honored with the names and the gifts… I will try very hard to live up to each of these names you have given me.”



The event marked the fourth time the AFN has honored an active-duty military member with the ceremony. The first was the current PACAF commander, Lt. Gen. Kenneth Wilsbach. The second was retired Gen. Terrence J. O’Shaughnessy. The third is currently the deputy commander of the United States Strategic Command, U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Thomas Bussiere.



-30-